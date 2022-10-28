Corn, Zea mays, it’s an amazing plant. When I started vegetable gardening I didn’t want to devote space to something that needs so much room, is widely available and doesn’t cost much. I grew it a few years, and truthfully, the best dinner I ever had was panfish I just caught and corn I picked and husked moments before adding it to boiling water.
When we moved my husband opened up a large garden space, but I was skeptical. We already knew that soil building was going to be a focus of our gardening efforts here. Corn isn’t hard to grow, but it needs plenty of water and fertile soil. I planted corn but I wasn’t impressed.
Maybe you are someone who believes in coincidences. I’m not sure, but sometimes what I need becomes apparent when the time is right. I came across a book, Braiding Sweetgrrass, by Robin Wall Kimmerer, an indigenous professor of botany and environmental studies in New York. As I worked my way through her collection of essays, I read the one titled “Three Sisters.” I won’t say that my corn dilemma was solved, but I began growing corn differently.
The Three Sisters is a planting method in which corn, pole beans and squash and/or pumpkins are grown in the same space. The three species help one another flourish in a mutualistic arrangement. Corn grows tall with a sturdy stalk that supports the beans and maintains a microclimate for the squash. Beans supply nitrogen to the corn and squash. The squash spreads its leaves over the ground as the vines elongate, discouraging weeds and retaining moisture.
It was an idea worth trying and I’ve had moderate success so far. Just like the indigenous people that developed this technique, it needs some trial and error until I find what varieties work best in southwestern Adams County. As I try different corn varieties each year though, I am falling in love with corn.
Modern corn had its beginnings in Mesoamerica (Southern Mexico and Central America) about 9,000 years ago. Teosinte (TAY-o-sin-TEE), the plant which became corn, looks so different from modern corn that it took genetic techniques to confirm this unlikely ancestor. Teosinte is a multi-stemmed grass with 5-12 individual seeds, each encased in a very hard covering and occurring singly along a stem. These ancient plant breeders worked with this plant until they obtained varieties with desirable characteristics. Today’s corn is the result – a thin seed covering, 600-800 kernels on a cob arranged in 8-12 rows, and cobs growing from nodes on one elongated stalk.
The male and female parts of the corn plant are the tassel and ear respectively. The pollen is disseminated by wind and needs to land on the silks/stigma of the ears, which is why corn plants are grown in close proximity to each other and in large blocks. When you look at an immature ear, the silks rise out of a tightly leafed structure emerging from nodes on the stalk, between the stalk and one of the leaves. There is one silk strand for each seed in the ear and each silk strand needs to be fertilized by a pollen grain for a kernel to form. Each seed is an individual, a ‘baby corn.’ Now, multiply that by 600 or 800 kernels per ear! Didn’t I say corn was amazing?
When the Europeans settled the east coast of the U.S., they readily adapted corn in their diet, even though it wasn’t what we call sweet corn today. In time it also became a silage crop for livestock. By the early 1800s, there were many farmers breeding corn, saving seed and sharing seed. A huge leap in corn genetics took place when two genes, both recessive, came together in one kernel, becoming ’sweet corn.’
Since I haven’t had fantastic success with corn since moving here, I’m wondering about varieties. Once I find one that works, I should save an ear or two to plant the following year. I would need to plant an open-pollinated variety, one that comes from corn fertilized naturally, with no chance of pollination by a different variety. I will avoid hybrids, though most people like hybrids for their sweetness. A hybrid results from two genetically different parents, so a hybrid’s offspring could have traits of its grandparents and not its hybrid parents. And GMO? No. Among other reasons, the genetic material in GMO corn belongs to the seed producers. They don’t want their customers saving seed.
As I study seed catalogs, there are classifications beyond sweet and super-sweet hybrids. Some list sweet, dent, flint, popcorn and shoepeg corn.
Sweet corn results in kernels that aren’t starchy; they remain sweet since the sugar doesn’t become starch until the kernels mature.
A variety of sweet corn with uneven rows is shoepeg corn. It is difficult to eat as corn-on-the-cob and is usually preserved as canned or frozen corn.
You know what popcorn is, and maybe you’d like to obtain some seeds and grow it, especially some of the brightly colored varieties.
Flint corn, sometimes called ornamental corn, has a seed covering that is ‘hard as flint.’ It is edible, though most of it is multicolored and used for decoration. After the dried mature kernels are soaked in an alkaline solution to remove the seed coat, it is ground and cooked as hominy grits.
Dent corn is starchy ‘field corn;’ once it dries it has a characteristic dent on top of the kernel. Of the corn grown in the US for human consumption, the largest portion is dent corn – tortillas, corn chips, anything made with corn meal, corn starch, corn syrup, etc., are products you know.
As I grew corn this year I paid attention to it; and realized it’s a plant with more personality than anything else I grow. As I experiment with different varieties I am hoping to find one which handles our peculiar summer weather. I want to find the best sister for my bean and pumpkin varieties.
Introduction to Floral Design: Monday, Nov. 14, 7-9 p.m. You will learn how to take cut flowers from the supermarket and turn them into a beautiful arrangement. Students will complete their own arrangement and take it home. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/introduction-to-floral-design.
Monday Videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
