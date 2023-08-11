mg

Lichen growing on tree, which does not cause any damage. If the tree is declining, look for pathogens or insects. (Photo Courtesy Pam Haze)

As a Penn State Master Gardener I fulfill an annual requirement for volunteer hours. I can earn my hours by taking part in many enjoyable and fulfilling activities. My favorite is working on the Adams County hotline. The hotline answers the questions posed by homeowners and others about gardening and related topics. The hotline operates during the months of April through September on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Mondays and Fridays, master gardeners are available to talk with people about their gardening issues in person at the Penn State Extension office located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. On Wednesdays a master gardener answers questions by email and telephone.

As hotline volunteers, master gardeners talk with many clients about all garden-related matters, including plant and insect identification, pests and diseases, landscaping and garden planning, plant selection, and many other topics. If clients have a concern about a tree, shrub or any other plant or want the plant identified, they can bring a sample to the Extension Office on Mondays and Fridays. Clients can also bring insects in for identification. Alternatively, clients can send pictures to the hotline email address. Samples and pictures are very helpful in the identification of plants and insects as well as in diagnosing plant diseases and problems. Based on the sample or picture, master gardeners working on the hotline will identify the problem and offer recommendations for treatment if needed. In most cases the client will be sent via email links to websites hosted by universities, government agencies, and other organizations that post science-based information. All of this is intended to equip the client with information that is useful in pursuing their garden-related activities.

Pam Haze is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

