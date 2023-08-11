As a Penn State Master Gardener I fulfill an annual requirement for volunteer hours. I can earn my hours by taking part in many enjoyable and fulfilling activities. My favorite is working on the Adams County hotline. The hotline answers the questions posed by homeowners and others about gardening and related topics. The hotline operates during the months of April through September on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Mondays and Fridays, master gardeners are available to talk with people about their gardening issues in person at the Penn State Extension office located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. On Wednesdays a master gardener answers questions by email and telephone.
As hotline volunteers, master gardeners talk with many clients about all garden-related matters, including plant and insect identification, pests and diseases, landscaping and garden planning, plant selection, and many other topics. If clients have a concern about a tree, shrub or any other plant or want the plant identified, they can bring a sample to the Extension Office on Mondays and Fridays. Clients can also bring insects in for identification. Alternatively, clients can send pictures to the hotline email address. Samples and pictures are very helpful in the identification of plants and insects as well as in diagnosing plant diseases and problems. Based on the sample or picture, master gardeners working on the hotline will identify the problem and offer recommendations for treatment if needed. In most cases the client will be sent via email links to websites hosted by universities, government agencies, and other organizations that post science-based information. All of this is intended to equip the client with information that is useful in pursuing their garden-related activities.
This year, since April 3, master gardeners working on the hotline have answered nearly 100 questions that came in via email, telephone calls, and in-person visits to the Extension Office. Not surprisingly, the questions that come into the hotline are related to the challenges that people are experiencing in their gardens. Early in the season, during April and May, most of the questions that came in were about planning gardens, planting vegetables, and soil health.
To help a client who was planting tomatoes in a raised bed, one of our hotline volunteers provided extensive information including rotation of the garden area where tomato planting is planned on a three-year cycle using a cover crop to add organic matter. She recommended spacing the plants to allow for adequate air circulation, mulching to preserve moisture in the soil and control weeds, watering the soil and not the leaves and keeping the area under the plants clear to control fungal diseases, and effective timing for fertilizer use. The client was sent this information along with links to fact sheets that will help the client monitor tomato growth including pictures of common problems to look out for and address like blossom end rot. Blossom end rot is caused by drought and other stressors on the tomato plant which can be prevented with proper cultivation practices including mulching and maintaining consistent soil moisture, as well as treated with calcium nitrate or calcium chloride.
Master gardeners responded to several clients that asked whether lichens damage trees. Lichens, a combination of fungi and algae, are not harmful to trees – they do not penetrate the
bark, but instead use trees as a surface on which to grow, and they get nutrition and moisture from the environment. A link to a Penn State extension education site that was sent to the client provides additional detail about lichens and trees including how the color of lichens can be used to assess air quality.
A hotline volunteer responded to a request for help in the identification and control of poison hemlock. A tenacious non-native biennial herb, poison hemlock is an invasive species. It is quick to colonize roadsides, field margins, ditches and other disturbed areas and produces many seeds. All parts of the plant are highly toxic to humans and animals. This information along with a link to the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources which provides recommendations for effective treatment was shared with the client.
Following a wet April and prolonged dry conditions in May, many of the questions in June and July were related to diagnosis of poor plant health. Clients asked about poor fruiting, yellowing leaves, fungal diseases, and plants exhibiting stress.
One of the hotline volunteers assisted a client with black spot on roses. Black spot is a common problem caused by a fungal disease. Spots on the upper leaf surface have a black center with feathered outer margins and a yellow ring. It begins on the lower leaves and as the disease progresses more leaves higher on the plant will get spots and the leaves will drop off. The fungus can also cause dark purple or black blisters on the canes. The disease makes the rose unsightly and makes it more susceptible to other diseases and pests. Moist conditions favor the disease that develops when fungal spores are released in the spring and splash onto the plant from rain and watering or are transported by wind. To avoid or control the disease, plant roses in a sunny location with well-draining soil and ensure they have good air circulation around them. This means they should not be planted close enough to touch and they should be pruned to ensure open space between and around the canes. Keep the area under the plants clean of debris, mulch under the plants to avoid splashing water on the plant and do not water the leaves of the plant, water the soil under the plant. If black spot appears, use a fungicide to control the disease and follow label directions.
We are finding that our clients are, with greater frequency, asking for help with plant selection and garden planning in order to achieve a more sustainable, easy-care garden. We always recommend “right plant, right place” which means selecting plants that are suited to the conditions in your garden, including soil pH and moisture, sun and wind exposure, and other factors. We suggest you complete a soil test or tests to learn about the soil in your garden and the use of plants that are suited to our local climate, soils, and growing conditions. In most cases that means planting native plants, plants that originated here and adapted over time to make the most of local growing conditions. You’ll find that these plants are also best suited to feed and provide shelter for our native insects, which are an important component of your garden. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Adams County frequently turn to our University for help answering gardening questions. Penn State maintains an array of websites with information that can help with all types of gardening including lists of native plants that are recommended for our climate and soils in Adams County. The lists can be found at the following links:
Remember, if you have gardening questions, contact the Adams County hotline at 717-334-6271 or adamsmg@psu.edu. Or stop by the Extension Center on Mondays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 29.
Visit us on Facebook and Instagram at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monthly Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Pam Haze is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.
