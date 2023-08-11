These property transfers were filed in Adams County July 13-19.
Bendersville
Sarah Bucher to Aimee Stambaugh, S. Main St., $70,000
Berwick Twp.
Tony Robinson to Jason Webb, 15 Summit Court, $461,500
Haitham Rabie to BC Enterprise Solutions Ltd., 220 Race Track Road, $165,000
Randi Reisinger to Bret Hertzog, 121B Green Springs Road, $285,000
Biglerville
Matthew Daniels to Andrew Senft, 17 S. Main St., $130,000
Carroll Valley
Tony Mohr to Mark Garnand, 2 Arlene Trail, $335,000
Glenn Henicle to James Stith Jr., 7 Tiger Trail, $25,000
Kenneth Kincaid to Liam Winston, 18 Deep Powder Trail, $314,000
Renata Chwedczuk to Steven Gwensberg, 11 Sidetrack Trail, $16,000
Conewago Twp.
SPG Capital LLC to Craig Sager, 509 Third St., $199,900
Cumberland Twp.
Noble Colt LLC to Cody Brumgard, 28 Table Rock Road, $274,900
Richard Carter to Adrian Roth, 40 Cooper Lane, $680,000
Mark Kowalski to Lin Shen, 33 Bryan Court, $450,000
Sylvia Weaver decd per repr to Annette Labrie, 1 Dogwood Court, $249,000
John Reyburn Jr. decd admr to Melvin Allen, 255 Sachs Road, $200,000
East Berlin
John Mazurik to Mark Sloan, 603 W. King St., $289,900
Curtis Matthews to Jennah Pownell, 420 South Ave., $235,000
Janet Mansberger to Craig Davis, 125 Hillside Drive, $310,000
Fairfield
William Newman decd extrx to Karen Lantzsch, 22 Carrolls Tract Road, $242,000
Robert Gach Jr. to Joseph Bolin,104 E. Main St., $300,000
Franklin Twp.
Patriot Real Estate LLC to Chambersburg Road LLC, 2747 Chambersburg Road, $520,000
Hersh Enterprises LLC to Tess Ingle, 951 Old Route 30, $200,000
Germany Twp.
Catherine Lippy to Jordan Hadley, 1095 Frederick Pike, $133,000
Jonathan Justice to Jason Klunk, 150 Babylon Road, $145,000
Gettysburg
Eve Peters to Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC, 115 Seminary Ave., $165,000
Melissa Grillo to Daniel Kirsch, 141 York St., $530,000
Hamilton Twp.
Bryan Watkins to Daniel Goss, 80 Foxtown Drive, $512,500
Hamiltonban Twp.
Cynthia McNulty to Rick Krumrine, 266 Carrolls Tract Road, $385,000
Huntington Twp.
Christine Koestel to Dylan Tamecki, 336 Wiermans Mill Road, $347,000
Latimore Twp.
Kenneth Baker to Ronald Rickline, 454 Braggtown Road, $53,000
Littlestown
Columbus Avenue 322 Trust to Anthony Vetri, 490 S. Columbus Ave., $240,000
Paul Selby to Melanie Hall, 136 E. King St., $172,500
Menallen Twp.
House Cash LLC to Derek Lupian-Figueroa, 102 West Imperial Drive, $277,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Chance Brown, 26 Charles Drive, $449,490
Francis Stasik to Zachary Myers, 108 Oxford Blvd., $379,900
Straban Twp.
CCD Rock Creek LLC to U.S. Home LLC, Boneset Drive, $169,000
Gregg Pesciotta to Joseph Hallinan, 53 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, $150,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Ricky Foye, 233 Rustic Wood Drive, $560,000
Union Twp.
Patricia Lovell to Robin Barton, 205 Basehoar School Road, $140,000
Daniel Gouker to Andrey Kovalenko, 1108 Bollinger Road, $371,000
