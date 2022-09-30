garden
Yellowjackets guarding their nest — notice several unhatched eggs. This nest would be on an outdoor ceiling or wall of a building. (Penn State Entomology Photo)

Little did I know when I chose the topic of wasps that I would also be learning about hornets, yellowjackets, paper wasps and cicada killer wasps. All hornets are wasps but not all wasps are hornets, the U.S. has no native hornets. We do have the European hornet which was introduced into New York in 1840 (I doubt that its introduction was intentional).

It looks like a large yellowjacket, about 3/4 to 1-1/2 inches long. This insect is found in the eastern United States, including all of Pennsylvania. They look like yellowjackets but they are not; yellowjackets are much smaller. Then we have the bald-faced hornet which isn’t a hornet at all, but a paper wasp. It is easy to identify because it has black and white markings on its face and abdomen. Now that you are thoroughly confused, you can just remember these insects are not bees.

Martie Young is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

