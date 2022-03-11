Historic Rock Ford in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, consisting of the circa 1794 General Edward Hand Mansion and the John J. Snyder, Jr. Gallery of Early Lancaster County Decorative Arts, will host a new exhibit, “Long Rifles of the American Revolution: How Lancaster County Craftsmen Helped Win the War,” from June 1 through Oct. 30, at the Snyder Gallery.
The exhibit, guest-curated by Pennsylvania long-rifle authority John Kolar, will include approximately 35 Revolutionary War-Era rifles from the collection of Historic Rock Ford as well as loaned rifles and related accoutrements from museums and private collectors from across the nation, according to a release from the museum.
Items from lending institutions include such places as Mercer Museum and the State Museum of Pennsylvania as well as from the private collections of John Kolar, Paul Ware, David Hansen, and the late Joe Kindig III, amongst others.
“Of significant consideration will be two loans from the National Museum of the United States Army: The Thomas Tileston 1773 rifle as well as the 1776 seal of the 1st Continental Regiment, of which Edward Hand was its first commander and also commissioned the fabrication of a regimental standard which contains the image on the seal. Edward Hand’s signature is on the only known surviving document bearing the original imprint from this seal,” the release reads.
More information regarding the seal can be found through the Sotheby’s website, https://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/ecatalogue/2014/americana-vo-n09100/lot.353.html.
This exhibit represents the first, and perhaps the only, occasion that these weapons have been brought together in a single exhibition, according to the release.
“It will be accented by storyboards, maps, and illustrations from the work of renowned military-history artist Don Troiani all to place these artful weapons in their proper historic context,” the release reads.
The work of such prominent Lancaster artisans as J.P. Beck, Jacob Dickert, Joel Ferree, Heinnerich Fesler, and the Bakers, which are only a few examples, will be showcased. As has been articulated in the writings of both Joe Kindig Jr., and Joe Kindig III, despite their highly functional purpose, the unique personal styles and advanced artisanship of these rifles has earned them a prominent place in early American decorative arts as fine examples of what was perhaps the “first truly American art form,” according to the release.
This exhibit will entail far more than a display of Revolutionary War weaponry. Rather, it will be presented in a narrative format to tell the story of how Lancaster County and its rifle makers played a pivotal role in supplying American rifle regiments with a weapon that provided the accuracy and flexibility to successfully overturn the tactics of musket and bayonet wielded by rigid columns of troops that had previously ruled the battlefields of 18th-century Europe.
“It is particularly appropriate that this exhibit will take place at the Rock Ford estate of Edward Hand, the commanding officer of the 1st Pennsylvania Rifle Regiment, which played a critical role at the Siege of Boston, the Battle of New York and the First and Second Battles of Trenton,” the release reads.
