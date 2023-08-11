These property transfers were filed in Adams County July 20-26.
Bendersville
Savannah Bollinger aka to Justin Takasawa, 111 Mt. Tabor Road, $129,995
Carroll Valley
Clair Talcott to Matthew Greathouse, 30 Dove Trail, $300,000
Robert Sharer Jr. to Candy Sharer, 5 Trout Run Trail, $200,000
Donald Koontz to Joseph Muller, 74 Mile Trail, $370,000
Conewago Twp.
Dennis Zekany Jr. to Neal Valero, 27 Star Drive, $255,000
VRMTG Asset Trust to Yu Li, 1056 Water Drive, $226,000
Cumberland Twp.
Patrick Bolinger to Jose Juarez,116 Table Rock Road, $223,500
William Bushman decd co extrs to Laura Anderson, 210 Confederate Drive, $281,000
James Tipton II to Billie Crew, 40 Spruce Drive, $415,000
East Berlin
Jayne Sebright to Jennifer Bacon, 118 Water St., $277,500
Franklin Twp.
Megan Warner to Kevin Lew, 1585 Poplar Springs Road, $48,000
Germany Twp.
Thunderbolt Storage LLC to Ridge Rental LLC, 5304 Baltimore Pike, $640,000
Gettysburg
Joaquin Villarreal to Maria Perez,236 E. Middle St., $175,000
Corinna Matijevic to Elvis Parsley LLC, 316 N. Stratton St., $295,000
Dolly Sheppard to Sabrina Charles, 136 Hanover St., $168,000
Hamilton Twp.
Bart Guastella to Paul Hnatkowicz, 115 Cherry Lane, $325,000
Huntington Twp.
Curtis Mullen to Taylor Stimeling, 3848 Carlisle Road, $205,000
Littlestown
Lynn Fletcher to Shawn Green, 344 Lexington Way, $283,000
Heritage Hills II to Thomas Wertz, 58 Stoners Circle, $466,259
Heritage Hills II to John Dudley Sr., 90 Stoners Circle, $455,305
William McKinney to Caitlin Colehouse, 43 Shenandoah Court, $275,000
Menallen Twp.
Daniel Cook to Zachary Kole, 74 Mcintosh Lane, $352,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey, 15 Charles Drive, $420,000
Jamie Britton to Dylan Minor, 573 Spangler School Road, $1,095,000
Richard Rapsey to Joseph Trimmer, 14 Garrison Falls Drive, $512,000
Dwayne Reynolds to Samuel Zepeda, 3375 Baltimore Pike, $65,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
David Senseney decd extrx to Tyler Kohler, 151 Flatbush Road, $319,000
Richard Weaver to Nathaniel Hedin-Schmidt, 31 Wheatland Drive, $325,000
Monica Mills aka to Tracey Campbell, 90 West Crest View Lane, $380,000
Oxford Twp.
Joseph Cifarelli to Kimberly Porter, 160 Brickyard Road, $260,000
Reading Twp.
Daniel Nell to Thomas McIlwee, Nell Road, $235,000
Connor Masten aka to Carlos Moreno, 111 Crest View Drive, $256,000
Daniel Horn to Ryan Zellner, 14 Jackson Drive, $226,000
Straban Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Robert Spangler, 227 Lively Stream Way, $550,077
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Michael Becker, 283 Lively Stream Way, $494,067
Carol Weinreich aka decd per repr to Rusty Shughart, 113 Lively Stream Way, $544,900
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Ward Communities at Pennsylvania LLC, New Vista Way, $510,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, Quiet Creek Drive, $735,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Lovette Mott, 365 Lively Stream Way, $500,548
U.S. Home LLC to Faye Pleso, 143 Birdseye Lane, $405,000
U.S. Home LLC to Donald Louey Jr., 151 Birdseye Lane, $429,490
Union Twp.
Roland Fisher to James Tipton II, 109 Wheaton Drive, $353,000
CGM Holdings LLC to Barbara King, 305 Basehoar School Road, $1,310,000
