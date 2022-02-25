Have you ever had the drinking water from your well, spring, or cistern tested for lead and other health-related pollutants? If not, here’s your chance.
Penn State Extension, in a release, announced receiving funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Health cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Health Capacity Building Initiative, and with support from the Penn State Master Well Owner Network to provide no-cost drinking water testing to a limited number of Adams County homeowners who use private water wells, springs or cisterns.
Each water supply will receive testing through a PA DEP state accredited water testing laboratory for coliform bacteria, E.coli bacteria, nitrate, manganese, arsenic, lead, copper, barium, and sodium, according to the release. Registration will be limited to approximately 35 households. Each household must own or rent a primary residence (no camps) in Adams County that uses a private well, spring or cistern for a drinking water supply. Registrants are required to attend a one-hour initial webinar on March 28, at 12 p.m., to learn about the testing program.
During the two days following the webinar, participants will be eligible to pick up a water testing kit any time during normal business hours at the Adams County Penn State Extension Office located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. Test kits filled with home water samples must be returned to the same extension office on March 31 by 3 p.m., according to the release.
Registration and further information for this testing programs is available online at https://extension.psu.edu/private-water-supply-education-and-water-testing-in-adams-county or by calling 1-877-345-0691.
Optional follow-up webinars will be offered to provide interpretation of results and to answer questions. If you have any questions about this no-cost testing program, contact Andy Yencha at 717-240-6510 or azy30@psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.