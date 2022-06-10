If you haven’t been by the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center lately, or even if you have, stop by the Demonstration Gardens. You can’t miss them; they are the gardens with lots of flowers.
We have three themes this year: The Pollinator Garden; The Children’s Garden; and the Tea and Herbal Garden. When you stop by, here is a sneak peak of what you may see.
The Tea and Herbal Garden: These beds boast of herbs that some part of the plant can be brewed to make teas. Teas can be used, not only as a refreshing drink, but many brews have known healing properties. Although we, as Master Gardeners, are not trained in the use of plants for medicinal purposes in modern day medicine, these herbs we grow in this garden have historical healing properties. We recommend you do your own research when using herbs for brewing, cooking, or cultures.
All these herbs mentioned here can be found in the grocery stores, either fresh or dried. Some herbs you will find in these gardens include thyme, lavender, mint and rosemary as well as some unusual ones like turmeric and ginger. You will find both variegated lemon thyme and golden thyme in the garden. Both are culinary herbs with lemon flavors. However, one of them has a little hint of spice to it. Can you guess which one?
Lavender, another culinary herb, can be used in hot and cold teas, in cooking and baking, and essential oils. The flower buds are very fragrant. When visiting the garden, look for the different types of lavender: Spanish, English, and Lady. Although the English lavender is hardy in zones 5-8, Spanish and Lady are considered “tender,” and therefore will not winter over in our area.
Mint is often thought of an herb to add to tea to help with relaxation and to settle the stomach. Either way, mint is a great flavor to add to a drink. Mints, in general, can be very aggressive in a garden. You will notice that our mints are in containers to keep them in check. Notice the different kinds of mint in the garden. Just rub the leaves and guess what kind of mint it is, and enjoy the scent.
When thinking of herbs for enhancing flavor, rosemary is often at the top of the list. It is said to add an earthy flavor to teas. When rubbing the leaves, you can feel the oils of the plant. Rosemary is considered a tender perennial, so bringing it inside for the winter months is advisable, if you wish to hold it from year to year. There are a few Master Gardeners in our county who have had luck wintering this beauty outside. Certainly it is a plant to add to your garden for its fragrance and flavor.
Two of the more unusual plants that are growing in the gardens are turmeric and ginger. Both look somewhat similar but do have some differences. When stopping by the garden, see if you can tell the two apart. Both plants are in the same family, Zingiberaceae, say that a few times. The plants are not hardy here but can be grown as houseplants through the winter months. The rhizomes of both plants are used in teas and are said to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
In addition to the herb and tea gardens, check out the Pollinator Garden beds. These beds are loaded with plants that attract bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects. When any of these plants are in bloom, many insects are flying and crawling in and out of the flowers, gathering nectar, feeding on other insects, like aphids, and unknowingly moving pollen from plant to plant.
In addition to the flower parts, many of these plants are utilized by the larval stage of insects as well as the egg stage, whether that’s the caterpillars that turn into butterflies, or the nymphs of other insects like the lacewing or lady beetle.
Some plants you will find in the pollinator garden include Echinacaea (coneflowers), Solidago (goldenrods) and Asclepias (milkweeds). All of these plant groups support at least one life stage of beneficial insects, and many support all life stages — egg, larvae, pupa and adult. In addition to these plants, you will find many other plant species in the pollinator garden. When visiting, check out the number of insects you can find on these very cool and necessary plants.
Lastly, we have a grouping of beds that are the focus of the Children’s Garden. These beds are very creative and would pique kids’ as well as adults’ imaginations. From gardening in miniature to a garden for the senses, these beds are really fun to look at and imagine in. Additionally, you will find a pizza garden (what kid doesn’t like pizza) and a cutting garden. The pizza garden includes many of the plants used on a pizza, like tomatoes, basil and peppers. The plants in all these garden beds are meant to be touched, sniffed, and cut to engage children in the activity of gardening and, hopefully, help the kids develop an interest in learning about plants and the importance of plants to our world.
So stop by and visit the Trial and Demonstration Gardens. On Saturday, Aug. 6, we will host an Open House. We call it Buzz, Blooms and Beyond where you can learn about all kinds of gardening things. We are located at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. It’s open to the public every day of the week from sun up to sun down. If you’re lucky, there may even be a Master Gardener there with whom you can chat.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Buzz, Blooms and Beyond: Saturday, Aug. 6, join us for an open house in the garden from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Adult education and children’s activities are on the agenda along with garden tours. No fee or registration.
Become a Master Gardener: Master Gardener Training begins Wednesday evenings, Oct. 26. Email mar35@psu.edu for application and more information.
