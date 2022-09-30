These property transfers were filed in Adams County Aug. 18-24.
Arendtsville
Scott Johnson to Richard Fox Jr., 204 Thomas Circle, $310,000
Berwick Twp.
CGM Holdings LLC to Daniel Griffith, York Road, $325,000
Bonneauville
Glenn Harmon to Joseph Morissette, 51 Jessica Drive, $290,000
Jonathon Gates to Noah Russell, 4 E. Hanover St., $185,000
Butler Twp.
Corey McCleaf to Brady Griest, W. Guernsey Road, $310,000
Carroll Valley
Kenneth Shofner to Thomas Bertke Jr., 27 Raven Trail, $17,000
Conewago Twp.
Debra Frantz by sheriff to Bank of America N.A., 227 Rustic Wood Drive, $10,000
Mary Maley to David Smith, 202 Puma Drive, $435,000
Cumberland Twp.
M.C.K. Bob LLC to Chambersburg Commercial Properties LLC, 985 Baltimore Pike, $874,980
Linda Hobbs to Real Estate Agent Referrals LLC, 2636 Emmitsburg Road, $107,250
Dean Simonsen to Tiffany Rhodes, 102 Hills Drive, $145,000
D.R. Horton New Jersey to Gary Parsons, 5 Cooper Lane, $427,990
Barbara Hartman to Tyler Christophel, 1925 Herr’s Ridge Road, $68,000
Barbara Hartman to Brandon Botts, 1925 Herr’s Ridge Road, $72,000
Franklin Twp.
William Shipley to Gregory Young, 350 Hilltown Road, $265,000
Marley Bross to Kathryn Collins, 65 Pheasant Trail, $139,000
June Chiuchiol decd extrx to Paul Doehring, 195 Peach Tree Road, $575,000
Freedom Twp.
Marilyn Richmond-Thompson to Bradley Yohe, 1595 Pumping Station Road, $700,000
Gettysburg
Francis Herring to Ridge Rentals LLC, 129 N. Washington St., $332,000
Stephen Siviy to John Tabor, 129 W. Lincoln Ave., $390,000
Bion Merry to Paul Plank Jr., 124 S. Fourth St., $120,000
Hamilton Twp.
Eric Hillson to Robert Hamm, 80 Boy Scout Road, $149,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Martha Robison aka decd extr to David Potts, 5055 Fairfield Road, $160,000
Todd Campbell to Joshua Debruin, 60 Scotch Trail, $285,000
Latimore Twp.
Alicia Lorvo to Nicholas Storm, 2640 Lake Meade Road, $482,000
M&J Property Holdings LLC to Thomas Pierce, 1 Howard Drive, $280,000
Joseph Albert to Christopher Miner, 127 Lake Meade Drive, $285,000
Littlestown
Alice Corrieri decd extr to Dwight Little, 3 Charlestown Court, $270,000
Michelle Erb to Tracey Green, 134 W. King St., $245,000
Robert Covert to Rachel Hamm, Birdseye Lane, $240,000
Kimberly Troy to Robert Shore, 470 Lexington Way, $274,000
Steven Young aka to David Kohn, 408 S. Queen St., $195,000
Edward Wehrman decd extrx to Honest Home Solutions LLC, 314 S. Queen St., $85,000
Honest Home Solutions LLC to Heartland Investment Properties LLC, 314 S. Queen St., $105,000
McSherrystown
Kristin Sigley to Taylor Nicol, 223 S. Fifth St., $217,500
Susan Topper to Donnell McNeil, 509 Delone Ave., $180,000
Menallen Twp.
Roger Parr aka decd asmr to Ricky Rex, 120 Wenksville Road, $219,900
Mt. Joy Twp.
Bryan Warner to Jacob Cullum, 690 Rock Creek Ford Road, $499,900
Marilyn Richmond-Thompson aka to Shawn Potter, 350 Mason Dixon Road, $490,000
Robert Taubensee by guardian to Austin Re, 810 Goulden Road, $375,000
D.R. Horton Inc., New Jersey to Janice Wolfsheimer, 65 Garrison Falls Drive, $479,990
Chad Dick to James Cooke Jr., 2861 Baltimore Pike, $235,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Vicki Little to Dillon Wentz, 911 Plunkert Road, $110,000
Richard Fox to Kathryn Doherty, 102 Cannon Lane, $176,000
Oxford Twp.
Palmer Development Group Inc. to Lee Bowlsbey, 260 Onyx Road, $132,500
Travis McMaster to Glenn Decker, 86 Billerbeck St., $219,800
Reading Twp.
Sherry Huggens to Zachary Stroup, 12 Jackson Drive, $280,000
Brian Phillips decd extrx to Ronda Harris, 1166 N. Browns Dam Drive, $185,000
JM Homes LLC to Chase Edwards, 33 Conewago Park Drive, $96,700
Louise Haugh to Richard Calvani, 10 Stuart Drive, $39,900
Straban Twp.
CCD Rock Creek LLC to U.S. Home LLC, 484 S. Columbus Ave., $326,800
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Andrew Csont, 343 Rustic Wood Drive, $657,570
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to David Konigstein and Saundra Konigstein Living Trust, 227 Rustic Wood Drive, $718,919
