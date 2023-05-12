The Gettysburg Garden Club through its Garden of the Month Committee presented May’s award to Joanne and John Fisher at 72 Meadow Lane, Gettysburg.
Late spring, now in May, has presented roller-coaster weather. Nonetheless, the beautiful gardens of the Fishers well deserve appreciation. From the street one sees dazzling tree peonies (Moutan) early in bloom, bright azalea flowers sparkling, and tulips just past their peak but holding colors that complement the first two plants. Grape hyacinths and a fine ornamental cherry tree each highlighted the area with their purple blues and clouds of pink.
Fifty years ago the couple arrived at their address on land once owned and farmed by the Toddes family. Two clusters of birch trees grew on either side of the front yard with a traditional straight walk to the front door from Meadow Lane. During the next few decades the Fishers had three children, taught, and had little time for gardening. After an icy winter storm made shambles of the birches, and other trees were removed from the property, Joanne found a creative calling in gardening despite the initially rocky, red shale soil. Her gardens and landscape design have flourished over the time with careful planning, help from friends and family, and happy inspiration.
The gardens’ color-scape is largely in pinks , roses, and shades of purple. Tulips, azaleas, clematis, iris, carry out this scheme as well as do the graceful cherry tree in the front garden and dogwoods and redbuds in the back garden. The yellows of daffodils and early spring flowers have lit up the curved flower beds. Various lilies will continue the color later. In front , soft beige/pink pavers make a path from the side drive to a circular patio and semi-circular entrance to the house. The path follows the gentle curves of the front flower beds. Light sage green settees on either side of the front door and on the patio are a gracious welcome to visitors and family. The area is a unique hardscape alternative to a classic front porch and pleases the eye.
A narrow bed of tulips and lilies of the valley leads around the other side of the house to a bed of Asian lilies and the lovely vista of the back garden. A white gazebo, two white arbor/archways, blue garden obelisks, a blue wheelbarrow , and matching blue Adirondack chairs accent the many flower beds and the slope of well-mown green grass. Soon herbaceous peonies in roses and whites will bloom; later, many coreopsis, cone flowers, dahlias, lavenders, and other seasonal flowers will follow. One side of the back garden is lined with various evergreens while at the very back is a row of limelight hydrangeas. Joanne’s own photograph book of some of the flowers and landscape causes one to think of Monet’s paintings although Joanne’s garden beds may be better mulched and framed.
A daily walk in the garden refreshes Joanne’s spirits besides suggesting any care or planting that needs to be done. Weeding, pinching back, training up, fertilizing some with composted humus and cow manure comprise some of the general care. She would advise others to “Read, read, read. Plant what you like,” and, if ordering from catalogs, to do so well ahead of planting time. Toward “the bane of most gardeners,” voles, squirrels, rabbits, and deer, Joanne tries to adopt a philosophical attitude. The music and words of “Where sheep may safely graze” has helped her outlook. And the gardens, front and back, continue to reflect her artistic eye and gardening passion.
Submitted by Cornelia Saltzman on behalf of the Gettysburg Garden Club which was founded in 1960, and promotes interest in all facets of gardening. The Gettysburg Garden Club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania, The Central Atlantic Region of State Garden Clubs Inc., and the National Garden Clubs Inc.
