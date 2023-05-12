The Gettysburg Garden Club through its Garden of the Month Committee presented May’s award to Joanne and John Fisher at 72 Meadow Lane, Gettysburg.

Late spring, now in May, has presented roller-coaster weather. Nonetheless, the beautiful gardens of the Fishers well deserve appreciation. From the street one sees dazzling tree peonies (Moutan) early in bloom, bright azalea flowers sparkling, and tulips just past their peak but holding colors that complement the first two plants. Grape hyacinths and a fine ornamental cherry tree each highlighted the area with their purple blues and clouds of pink.

Submitted by Cornelia Saltzman on behalf of the Gettysburg Garden Club which was founded in 1960, and promotes interest in all facets of gardening. The Gettysburg Garden Club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania, The Central Atlantic Region of State Garden Clubs Inc., and the National Garden Clubs Inc.

