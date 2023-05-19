These property transfers took place in Adams County April 27-May 3.
Biglerville
Jeremy Garskof to David Link, 125 Legion Drive, $278,500
Ryan Taylor to Westley Stevens, 50 Ditzler Ave., $100,000
Bonneauville
Justin Lowell to Nicholas Garofolo, 62 Red Bird Lane, $197,000
Marion Barker aka decd extrx to Jesse Delph, 41 Red Bird Lane, $187,000
Butler Twp.
David Brundage Jr. to Kathryn Luckey, 45 Beecherstown Road, $245,000
Lola Speelman to David Reale, 575 Center Mills Road, $30,000
Carroll Valley
Nicole Rodkey to Bradley Stephens, 39 Ranch Trail, $40,000
Conewago Twp.
Billie Warner to 293 Blettner Avenue LLC, 391 Blettner Ave., $220,000
Blettner 12317 Trust to Shawn Repass, 617 Blettner Ave., $215,500
Joyce Connor by sheriff to VRMTG Asset Trust, 1056 Water Drive, $152,000
Cumberland Twp.
Patricia Isaac decd extr to Rebecca Isaac, 53 Winding Drive, $220,000
Aleta Martin decd co extrs to Ryan Myers, 60 South Ave., $259,900
Declaration of Trust Between Theodore Sirko and Almeda Sirko to Daniel Bietz, 550 Herrs Ridge Road, $450,000
Fairfield
Yorai Oz to Morgan Brennan, 23 Water St., $189,900
Franklin Twp.
Barbara Miller to K&C Rentals LLC, 165 Short Cut Road, $230,000
Lynn Tipson Jr. to Wayne Piper, 840 Belmont Road, $575,000
Freedom Twp.
Cristine Arentz aka decd extr to Erik Mahler and Tracy Mahler Living Trust, 130 Bigham Road, $1,300,000
Germany Twp.
Jonathan Alford aka by sheriff to Noble Colt LLC, 195 St Johns Road, $240,000
Gettysburg
Patty Weikert to Bergier Family Holdings LLC, 239 N. Stratton St., $163,000
Michael Hanson to Michael Sneeringer, 251 Springs Ave., $510,000
John Dunlap to Monahan Partnership LP, 90 Buford Ave., $520,000
Hamilton Twp.
Jeffrey Swope to Henry Gillen, 1055 Dicks Dam Road, $975,000
Shane Raffensberger by sheriff to BC Enterprise Solutions Ltd., 82 Cherry Lane, $231,000
Robert Cunningham to Thomas McCourt, 90 Highland Ave., $399,900
Hamiltonban Twp.
Adam Kuykendall to Kyle Akin, 511 Gum Springs Road, $74,000
Huntington Twp.
Lorah Wax to Cephas Willis, 891 South Ridge Road, $285,000
Liberty Twp.
Tina Woodward decd per repr to Colton Stahley, 4 Kelly Trail, $327,000
Littlestown
George Weitzel Jr. decd by sheriff to Aiello Holdings LLC, 302 N. Queen St., $152,000
Heritage Hills II to Glenn Legal, 92 Stoners Circle, $452,900
McSherrystown
Travis Wildasin to Charles Garber, 531 Ridge Ave., $360,000
Menallen Twp.
Dennis Outten to Shane McCutcheon, 70 East Imperial Drive, $320,000
Eric Lozada to Amber Evans, 42 McIntosh Lane, $395,000
Thomas West by sheriff to House Cash LLC, 102 West Imperial Drive, $214,328
Mt. Joy Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Rodolfo Romero, 11 Ryan Court, $399,990
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Wyatt Ignaszewski to Ronald Hale Jr., 4406 York Road, $219,000
Oxford Twp.
Jerry Lawrence aka decd admr to Clement Bosley Jr., 1310 Red Hill Road, $42,704.12
Audrey Feeser to Brian Krepps, 334 Hanover St., $140,000
Heather Groft aka by sheriff to Coastline Capital LLC, 73 East Locust Lane, $123,000
Reading Twp.
Allen Kuhn to Jay Smith, 13 Halleck Drive, $168,726.29
James Sells to Gary Markle, 61 Bragg Drive, $750,000
Straban Twp.
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 330 Rustic Wood Drive, $95,125.77
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 201 Lively Stream Way, $95,125.77
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Diane McKinna, 153 Gentle Slope Way, $691,908
Jack Wentz to Joseph Tumulty, 40 Bugle Call Path, $430,585
Tyrone Twp.
John Woodward Sr. to Amanda Clouser, 1285 Bull Valley Road, $265,000
Union Twp.
Emily Tomic decd extrx to Knox Rentals LLC, 491 Flatbush Road, $95,000
York Springs
Sharon Marcus to Nicki Page, 215 Lindy Ave., $185,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.