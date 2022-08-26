These property transfers took place in Adams County July 28-Aug. 3
Bendersville
Ridge Rentals LLC to Kristen Robinson, 138 N. Main St., $177,000
Berwick Twp.
Maurice D. Myers and Mary L. Myers Revocable Living Trust to Ruhlman Concrete LLC, 2185 Carlisle Pike, $240,500
LGI Homes Pennsylvania to Kevin Davis, 251 Piedmont Way, $394,900
Carroll Valley
Stephen Mitchell to Matthew Bollinger, 6 Summer Trail, $215,000
Kevin Starnes to John Bradford, 21 Ridge Trail, $2,500
Barrett Elkins to Charlotte Rebuck, 3 Snow Trail, $279,900
Conewago Twp.
Leonard Reinsfelder to Lucretia Brosey, 123 Elk Drive, $401,000
Phyllis Serafino to Gary Troy, 172 Stafford Drive, $400,000
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to Patrick Donnelly, 167 Fairplay Road, $465,466
Joseph Myers to David King, 191 Fairplay Road, $525,042
James Goodman to Mark Kreis, 165 Friendship Lane, $405,000
East Berlin
Lawrence & Lawrence Partnership to Ski Real Estate LLC, 314 Harrisburg St., $1,635,000
Terry Lawrence to Lattatude Holdings LLC, 123 Water St., $365,000
Fairfield
Carl Holm to Lionel Graham, 70 Longhorn Lane, $234,000
Freedom Twp.
Nancy Shaw to 9 Marsh Creek Heights LLC, 9 Marsh Creek Heights Road, $428,000
Germany Twp.
Noble Colt LLC to Abigayle Cole, 4581 Baltimore Pike, $230,000
Shaun Roach to Alexander Bartholow, 85 Tyoaka Drive, $419,900
Gettysburg
Ryan Hunt to Ian Miller, 4 W. Confederate Ave., $775,000
Highland Twp.
Robert Daniel to Mark Wood, 3123 Fairfield Road, $610,000
Huntington Twp.
SPG Capital LLC to Main St. Holdings LLC, 8438 Carlisle Pike, $190,000
Latimore Twp.
Stephanie Kleinfelter to Bryan Bollinger, 13 McCandless Drive, $635,000
Brian Shank to Zachary Trostle, 341 Bonners Hill Road, $61,000
Gerald Stough to Jody Inch, 345 Bermudian Creek Road, $225,000
Liberty Twp.
Carlis Jones to Timothy Peters, 855 McGlaughlin Road, $385,000
Littlestown
Norma Pantzer decd co extra to Carol Lesh, 52 Gettysburg Court, $273,500
Menallen Twp.
Thomas Gordon Jr. aka decd admr to Andrea Platts, 111 Amity Road, $99,900
Howard Morrison aka decd extr to Michael Espey, 1425 Coon Road, $327,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Barry Miller to Jason McCarley, 3406 Baltimore Pike, $182,000
Links at Gettysburg LLC to David Bordner, 14 Lookout Court, $150,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Janice Stem to Dylan Stiles, 6 Homestead Drive, $183,000
Eric Light to Gregory Heefner II, 857 White Hall Road, $325,000
New Oxford
Colin Seifert to Jacks Compound LLC, 11 E. George St., $75,000
Colin Seifert to Jacks Compound LLC, 116 Hanover St., $125,000
Colin Seifert to Jacks Compound LLC, 123 S. Peters St., $125,000
Colin Seifert to Jacks Compound LLC, 121 S. Peters St., $100,000
JXZ Realty LLC to Alex Baxter, 215 Hanover St., $209,850
Oxford Twp.
Luis Pabon to Alfred Soares Jr., 55 700 Road, $280,000
Jeremy King to Travis Wildasin, 700 Road, $95,000
Phyllis Chrismer to Charles Becker Jr., 107 Oak Road, $255,000
Reading Twp.
Dana Updegrove to Kimberly Korge, 56 Sedgwick Drive, $300,000
Straban Twp.
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Joey Dudenbostel, 288 Rustic Wood Drive, $500,168
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Barbara Bowersox, 282 Rustic Wood Drive, $455,448
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook, 306 Rustic Wood Drive, $93,122.03
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 331 Lively Stream Way, $93,122.03
Maurice Bull to Kayla Shrader, 1994 Oxford Road, $118,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Keith Duffy, 104 Birdseye Lane, $574,394
Tyrone Twp.
Charles Hyp to Eric Hyp, 829 Company Farm Road, $210,000
Union Twp.
Integrity First Home Buyers LLC to Westley Stevens, 2171 White Hall Road, $58,500
Nicholas Caprarola to Todd Ellison, 30 Elmwood Ave., $300,000
Larry Six Jr. to Erika King, 468 Barts Church Road, $196,000
