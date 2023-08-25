mg1

Blackgum trees turn beautiful colors, orange to red, in the fall. (Photo Courtesy Mary Ann Ryan)

August weather is hot, dry, humid, hazy, lazy, sticky. Many of us stay indoors as much as we can with windows wide open waiting to catch a breeze, or just enjoying the air conditioning. But even on these dog days of summer, a true gardener is always thinking or doing something about the garden or in the garden. History tells us that when September hits, the weather will indeed cool down, and we will have rain once again.

Pulling the weeds we have avoided this month is just one of the chores we need to tend to during the fall months. September has proven to be a great month for transplanting, dividing, and planting. While we’re forced to stay inside to stay cool, now is the time to start thinking about fall planting. Maybe there is a new bed to be created, or an area that needs to be re-done. Trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs do very well when planted during the time period of early September to late October.

Mary Ann Ryan is a Penn State Consumer Horticulture Program coordinator. The Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

