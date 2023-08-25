August weather is hot, dry, humid, hazy, lazy, sticky. Many of us stay indoors as much as we can with windows wide open waiting to catch a breeze, or just enjoying the air conditioning. But even on these dog days of summer, a true gardener is always thinking or doing something about the garden or in the garden. History tells us that when September hits, the weather will indeed cool down, and we will have rain once again.
Pulling the weeds we have avoided this month is just one of the chores we need to tend to during the fall months. September has proven to be a great month for transplanting, dividing, and planting. While we’re forced to stay inside to stay cool, now is the time to start thinking about fall planting. Maybe there is a new bed to be created, or an area that needs to be re-done. Trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs do very well when planted during the time period of early September to late October.
If you’re in the planning mode, try measuring the area that you will be working and commit it to paper. This will allow you to see the space you are planting and work through the design of the garden. When you do this, it also allows you to learn about the plants, see on paper the potential size of the plants, and therefore determine the right plants for the location.
Visit nurseries and garden centers and check out what is available. August is the perfect time to learn about plants with outstanding fall colors. Many trees, like sweetgum, sourwood, red maples and serviceberry offer wonderful color in the fall. Shrubs, like oakleaf hydrangea and fothergilla are also beautiful during the fall months. Many shrubs offer beautiful berries, like red chokeberry, inkberry holly and callicarpa. Also look at perennials like Amber Waves heuchera and leadwort. This list is just a “tease” since there are so many good fall plants available.
Why plant in September and October? Warm soils in the fall will encourage root growth of plants and typical rainfall in our area reduces the amount of watering that gardeners need to apply; and the weather is so much cooler to work in the garden. Because of better root development in the fall, when spring arrives the plants have a much better start as compared to plants planted in the spring. Then when the hot dry weather of summer hits, the fall planted plants will be well established and therefore, can withstand the tough summer environment. When planting perennials in the fall, earlier is better. Don’t wait till late October; the plants will not have enough time to take root into the soil. They will heave out of the ground, because of our freezing and thawing periods that are typical during our winters. Shrubs and trees are less likely to heave.
Container grown plants as well as balled and burlapped plants do well planted during the fall season. If planting a container grown plant, be sure you break up the root system before placing it in the hole. This will encourage the roots to grow into the existing soil. A balled and burlapped plant can be planted well into the late fall until the ground freezes. These plants move best when they are going dormant because the roots are disturbed when digging. Just be sure to roll back the burlap from the top of the ball, and cut all string from the ball, especially around the trunk.
Whether planting a container or balled and burlapped plant, be sure you don’t plant it too deep; the top of the soil ball should be level with the existing grade. Sometimes plants are even planted too deep in the pots they come in. Be sure to find the root flare before backfilling. Expose the root flare if it is buried in the container. Backfill with existing soil. No need to bring in organic matter to put in the hole. Be sure to water the plant well after planting and continue to water deeply about once per week unless it rains.
For me the end of August marks a new season. Kids are back to school, routine in re-established, and the weather begins to change. Plants begin to look different as flowers fade, seed heads and berries appear, and leaf color begins to change. Enjoy your garden, whether old or new, and always continue to learn about nature’s wonders!
Monday Videos: Visit us on Facebook and Instagram at Penn State Master Gardeners of Adams County for videos and gardening tips. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Wellness in the Garden: Saturday, Sept.30, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join us for a morning of movement in the garden. We will learn the best ways to move as we garden and learn about the plants and insects that keep us and our gardens healthy. To register: https://extension.psu.edu/wellness-in-the-garden
Application deadline for Master Gardener Basic Training is Monday, Aug. 28. If interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact Mary Ann Ryan, mar35@psu.edu.
Mary Ann Ryan is a Penn State Consumer Horticulture Program coordinator. The Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
