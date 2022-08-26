The Adams County Conservation District wants to remind anyone conducting earthmoving activities that now is the prime time to establish cool season grass cover on those disturbed areas. According to the Penn State Agronomy Guide, permanent vegetative stabilization should be done during the estimated growing season which is between Aug. 15 and Oct. 15.

Through a delegation agreement with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the district is authorized to inspect earthmoving activities and respond to complaints from earthmoving activities. By practicing common sense erosion control, such as stabilizing the exposed soil surface as soon as possible and minimizing the amount of exposed soil at any given time, sediment pollution can be avoided.

Russell Ryan is the resource conservationist at the Adams County Conservation District, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 201, Gettysburg, PA 17325; 717-334-0636.

