The “Entomology Short Course” from Penn State Extension will provide an introduction to the fascinating and sometimes frustrating world of insects, according to organizers.
The workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at Penn State Extension’s York County office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, York, according to a Penn State Extension release.
The event is designed for landscapers, turfgrass professionals, nursery personnel, grounds managers, arborists, and school and municipal employees.
During the two-day workshop, instructors will discuss various topics, such as insect pests that affect ornamental plants and the ways in which these pests feed on plants.
Other subjects include insect identification, plant damage symptoms, chemical and nonchemical management options, turfgrass insect pests, beneficial insects encountered in the landscape, invasive insect species of importance, and monitoring techniques. Participants will engage in hands-on exercises and view live specimens.
The program has been approved for Pennsylvania pesticide recertification and International Society of Arboriculture continuing education credits.
Attendees can earn pesticide applicator credits in several categories, including core, private, forest pests, ornamentals and shade trees, lawn and turf, research and demonstration, interior plant-scapes, and parks/schools.
Continuing education units available from the International Society of Arboriculture count toward certifications such as certified arborist, municipal specialist, board certified master arborist in science, board certified master arborist in management, and tree worker climber specialist.
For attendees who complete both days of the event, the Pennsylvania Landscape and Nursery Association offers continuing education units for Pennsylvania certified horticulturists and for landscape industry certification.
Organizers noted that space is limited, so preregistration is required. Participants can register through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 29. The $120 registration fee covers lunch both days.
