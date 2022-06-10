The Appalachian Trail Museum announced the 2022 Class of the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame will be honored at the A.T. Hall of Fame Outdoor Induction on Oct. 1. The induction will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at the Furnace Stack Pavilion, adjacent to the museum in Pine Grove Furnace State Park, near Gardners.
The induction ceremony will be a free event, but registration will be required due to limited space. To register, send an email to atmbanquet@gmail.com The induction ceremony will be one of a full schedule of events taking place during the Hall of Fame weekend.
The emcee for the banquet will be Hawk Metheny who was recently named vice president of regional and trail operations of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Metheny has served for 32 years working in various levels of Appalachian Trail management and stewardship.
Before joining ATC in 2010, Metheny worked for more than 20 years with the Appalachian Mountain Club in multiple backcountry management positions, served multiple consecutive terms on the ATC Board of Directors, and chaired the ATC Stewardship Council.
Before his recent promotion, Metheny served as senior regional director of ATC’s Northeast region.
Metheny thru-hiked the A.T. in 1993 and has hiked many other sections of the A.T. since. He has thru-hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, the John Muir Trail twice, and has section hiked the Long Trail in Vermont.
As previously announced, the 2022 Hall of Fame class honorees are the late Jim and Molly Denton of Front Royal, Virginia; JoAnn and Paul Dolan of New York, New York; Laurie Potteiger of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; and Tom Speaks of Cleveland, Tennessee.
About the Appalachian Trail Museum
The Appalachian Trail Museum Society, a 501-C-3 nonprofit organization formed in 2002, organizes programs, exhibits, volunteers and fundraising nationwide for the Appalachian Trail Museum.
The museum opened on June 5, 2010, as a tribute to the thousands of men, women and families who have hiked and maintained the approximately 2,190 mile long hiking trail that passes through 14 states from Maine to Georgia.
Located in the Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Gardners, the museum is conveniently located near Carlisle, Gettysburg and Chambersburg. Additional information is available at www.atmuseum.org.
