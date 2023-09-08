These property transfers were filed in Adams County Aug. 17-23.
Berwick Twp.
Logan Schuchart to Levi Krause, 451 Race Track Road, $375,000
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Jacob Lewis, 275 Kinneman Road, $349,900
Bonneauville
Barbara Jordan to William Hayes, 87 Jessica Drive, $273,000
Angela Kemp to Josiah Robinson, 33 Red Bird Lane, $199,500
Carroll Valley
Hunter Reed to Duane Woodward, 2 Deep Hollow Trail, $1,000
Dale Lefeber to Robert Newberry, 27 Partridge Trail, $239,100
Joseph Pishioneri to Joseph Pishioneri, 52 Ringneck Trail, $17,500
Joseph Pishioneri to Dawson Sanders, 54 Ringeck Trail, $35,000
Steven Rodetsky aka decd extrx to Charles Nolan, 54 Ridge Trail, $243,000
Conewago Twp.
Denise Graham aka to Stephen Buettner, 1150 High St., $850,000
Wesley Riley to Jonathan Lau, 307 Maple Drive, $257,000
Joshua Flohr to Karen Weedon, 520 Diller Road, $229,900
Cumberland Twp.
John Regentin to Barbara Jordan, 163 Hunters Trail, $255,000
Joseph Myers to Thomas Macneil, 21 Flicker Court, $387,626
Fairfield
Diane Ley to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 34 N. Miller St., $200,000
Franklin Twp.
Ricky Shultz to Martin Sandoval-Reyes, 2015 Hilltown Road, $110,000
Todd Reamer to Paul Huff III, 1482 Mt Carmel Road, $60,000
Nickolas Grim to William Metzbower, 385 Sunset Road, $241,000
Freedom Twp.
Karl King to David Osborn, 685 Cunningham Road, $930,000
Germany Twp.
Midfirst Bank to McManus Investments LLC, 124 Bollinger Road, $307,000
Gettysburg
Ridge Rentals LLC to Tracy Lynn LLC, 153 Hanover St., $310,000
Hamilton Twp.
Virginia Zickafoose to Thomas Bopp III, 45 Old Mill Road, $325,000
DJ Homes LLC to KMKL Property LLC, Molly Road, $1,100,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Susan Kump to John Paduhovich II, 5085 Fairfield Road, $235,000
Huntington Twp.
Barry Guise to Vincent Lobaugh, 1253 Cranberry Road, $1,100,000
Latimore Twp.
PA Deals LLC to Brittany Ashbaugh, 66 McCandless Drive, $289,000
John Lingg to Terry Scott, 194 Old Harrisburg Road, $140,000
Dirk Bieenour to Lexford Redhi, 7 Fisher Drive, $33,900
Liberty Twp.
Karen Sutch to Chad O’Brien, 11 Aspen Trail, $257,500
Littlestown
Ronald Poole decd extrx to Lily Tassou, 139 E. Myrtle St., $150,000
Eugene Miller aka decd co admrs to William Toth, 579 E. King St., $180,000
Jesse Read to John Tasto, 20 Colonial Court, $285,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Green Park Re LLC to Gap Properties LLC, 3754 Baltimore Pike, $364,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Jennifer Haase, 96 Bridge Valley Road, $444,990
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Ian Levee to Derek Kowalewski, 85 Cannon Lane, $205,000
New Oxford
Noble Colt LLC to Sue Liss, 400 Lincoln Way West, $255,000
Thomas Kost to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 14 Hanover St., $38,000
Oxford Twp.
Oxford Pointe LLC to Steven Doland Jr., 101 Oxford Bvld., $464,750
Barbara Turner to Richard Barnes, 2206 Carlisle Pike, $133,000
Straban Twp.
Patricia Comfort to William Sullivan Jr., 75 Rustic Wood Drive, $385,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to David Geltz, 37 Chokeberry Way, $374,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 205 Lively Stream Way, $95,958.20
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 195 Lively Stream Way, $95,958.20
Union Twp.
William Troup to Derek Parrish, 605 Parkway Drive, $375,000
