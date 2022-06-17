Many plants are invasive in our gardens, meaning they will spread quickly, like mint, or move around the garden through seeds, like the perennial bachelor’s button, Centaurea Montana. These plants, although aggressive, are not invasive in our environment. They do not take over natural areas, reducing, and sometimes eliminating native species.
But other plants do. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has a noxious and invasive weed list that tells us what we should, or even cannot, plant.
“Noxious weeds are identified as a plant that is determined to be injurious to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural land or other property and cannot be sold, transported, planted, or otherwise propagated in Pennsylvania.”
Invasive weeds are “Invasive plants are those that: Are not native to an area, spread quickly, cause economic or environmental harm, or harm to human health” https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Conservation/WildPlants). The plants that are on either one of these lists should be avoided and controlled.
One such plant that is blooming now is the Poison Hemlock. A bit misleading in name, as this is an herbaceous plant that dies down to the ground each year. It is a biennial in some parts of the country, perennial in others. It looks a bit like Queen Anne’s Lace, as it has the same flower structure and color, but differs greatly in that it had thicker, purplish stems, or purple spots on the stems, blooms just a bit earlier than Queen Anne’s Lace, and gets to be a bigger, bulkier plant. Even more importantly, it is toxic.
Every part of the plant, if ingested, is toxic. Touching the plant can cause blisters or dermatitis. It is not only toxic to us humans, but deadly to livestock. This is definitely a plant to control and get rid of if it shows up on your property.
However, when trying to control this plant, you must wear protective clothing so as not to expose any skin. In addition to pulling it out, this weed can be cut down in early spring and managed through mowing. Another option is to use an herbicide for control. If a herbicide is your choice of control, remember to read the label so you are applying correctly, timing, temperature and application rate will all be on the label, as well as protective gear recommended, and disposal of the bottle when empty.
Jumping worms, although not a plant, are becoming a huge problem in gardens. Unfortunately, Adams County and surrounding counties are not protected from this soil thief. In the past, we always thought of worms as a good thing to have in our soil. They add aeration, they mix in the organic matter, as well as adding a bit of it themselves. However, the jumping worm will change your mind about all of this.
Keeping in mind that there are no worms that are native to the northeast and introducing any worms to our soil is not recommended, the jumping worm puts a whole new perspective on the damage that can be done. They eat the organic layer of the soil, reducing it to coffee ground-like texture, with no nutrient holding capacity. Plants can die and ecosystems will change. Unlike earthworms that make tunnels in the soil, the jumping worms feed and live on the top three inches of the soil, where the organic matter is.
To identify these critters, look for the worms that are snake-like in movement. They move side to side and jump around, more than any other worm. A prominent light-colored band will be seen around the body of the worm.
Ways that we as gardeners can help control the spread includes these easy rules:
· Do wash off all the soil of the roots. Bareroot the plants before sharing with others. Don’t share plants with others that are dug from you garden, and don’t take plants from others dug from their garden. Worms and eggs can be carried through the soil on the plants. Eggs are hard to see and can inadvertently be spread.
· Look for compost or mulch suppliers that accurately heat the piles to kill the adults and eggs. The temperature of the pile should reach a minimum of 131 degrees. (https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/terrestrialanimals/jumping-worm/index.html)
· Clean off your gardening tools before using them at a different location. This will eliminate the possibility of spreading.
There is little research on control methods of the jumping worms, but if you follow some easy rules, spreading them will be reduced. Check back from time to time to learn more about updated research on control of these invasive worms.
An insect that we have been hearing lots about is the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that was first discovered in Berks County, Pa., in 2014, and that has been wreaking havoc along its path. Adams County has been lucky for quite a few years, in that the insect seemed to avoid us. However, those days are gone. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) has added Adams County to the state quarantine list. This means that products moving in and out of the county are regulated, as any products, vehicles or other carriers can harbor eggs, nymphs or adults, therefore spreading this insect to other parts of the state and country.
The spotted lanternfly causes serious damage including oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and dieback in trees, vines, crops and many other types of plants. In addition to plant damage, when spotted lanternflies feed, they excrete a sugary substance, called honeydew, that encourages the growth of black sooty mold. This mold is harmless to people however it causes damage to plants. (https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Plants_Land_Water/PlantIndustry/Entomology/spotted_lanternfly).
When the sooty mold is all over your deck, patio furniture, kids’ yard toys, etc., it truly becomes a nuisance. What can we do? Report it at https://services.agriculture.pa.gov/SLFReport/, or call 1-888-4BADFLY; smash it; kill it.
Go online and become familiar with what they look like in all stages. This pretty insect isn’t one to mess with. Just get rid of it. Right now we will be seeing the nymph stage, a black and white insect. Some of the insects may be reaching the next instar that gives them an additional red coloration on their body. At this life stage they do not fly, they crawl on stems. At all life stages, the insect injects its mouthpart into the stem of a plant and sucks the sap, excreting a sticky substance described above. Insecticidal soap has been known to kill the nymphs when directly sprayed onto the insect. Scraping the egg masses in fall/winter will also help reduce the population.
These three invasive plants and insects are active now in Adams County. Become familiar with them and do what you can to help stop the spread.
Monday videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Buzz, Blooms and Beyond: Saturday, Aug. 6, join us for an open house in the garden from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Adult education and kids’ activities are on the agenda along with garden tours. No fee or registration.
Become a Master Gardener: Master Gardener Training begins Wednesday evenings, Oct. 26. Email mar35@psu.edu for application and more information.
