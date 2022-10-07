Autumn is a great time to plant most trees, shrubs, vines and herbaceous perennials. Planting in the fall when temperatures are cooler is less stressful for plants and for you. Getting your new plants in the ground in September and October gives them enough time to develop roots and adjust to their new surroundings well ahead of winter and the upcoming growing season.

Consider planting natives. In general, they are easier to care for and will have a better chance of prospering as compared to non-native plants since they are well suited to our soil, climate, and other growing conditions. An added benefit is their capacity to nourish and shelter native insects.

Pam Haze is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

