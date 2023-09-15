The Gettysburg Garden Club, through its Garden of the Month Committee, presents September’s award to Hatty and Paul Ketterman, of 130 Rodes Avenue.

Paul and Hatty Ketterman have lived in the house at the corner of Rodes Avenue and Hoke Drive since 1976. The large pines lining the back of the property were planted then as was the graceful dogwood that grows near the front of the house. In the spring the dogwood bears its small clusters of flowers in the middle of four bracts which resemble petals, which are pink. Soon there will be small red fruits, or ‘drupes,’ called so because the fruit’s skin is hard, not soft, unlike that of berries. These drupes or berries will be enjoyed by the birds and squirrels.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.