The Gettysburg Garden Club, through its Garden of the Month Committee, presents September’s award to Hatty and Paul Ketterman, of 130 Rodes Avenue.
Paul and Hatty Ketterman have lived in the house at the corner of Rodes Avenue and Hoke Drive since 1976. The large pines lining the back of the property were planted then as was the graceful dogwood that grows near the front of the house. In the spring the dogwood bears its small clusters of flowers in the middle of four bracts which resemble petals, which are pink. Soon there will be small red fruits, or ‘drupes,’ called so because the fruit’s skin is hard, not soft, unlike that of berries. These drupes or berries will be enjoyed by the birds and squirrels.
Other trees have dotted the lawn around the house, but now have been mainly replaced by small mulched garden beds. Some have a triangular shape that reflects the corner meeting of Rodes and Hoke. A round bed has a tall flagpole with the ‘stars and stripes’ flying at the top and seasonal flowers planted below. Paul said that there had been a fine, big pine tree there for many years which the Kettermans decorated annually with hundreds of lights to the December/winter delight of the neighborhood.
What is eye-catching now is the colorful flower bed surrounding the handsome lamppost at the entry walk to the house. Here is a burst of oranges, reds, and yellows set off by spots of blue. Cockscombs and marigolds are the ‘hot’ colors, and purple/blue salvia makes a contrast to them. The color invites one to admire the calm, cool look of the well-tended lawn and careful planting in the mulched beds around the house. Iris, ornamental grasses, roses, spirea, and other well-trimmed shrubs thrive here. A pretty, mature holly hugs one end of the enclosed porch that the couple added as their family grew. The Hoke Drive side of the house has a line of evergreen rhododendrons which will be gorgeous as they bloom in the spring. Soon pots of chrysanthemums will add to this season’s color.
It was a pleasure to find this garden and to meet Paul Ketterman. Paul reports that “the real gardener, Hatty” was away visiting family at the beach. Kudos to both Paul and Hatty and a happy September to all.
To nominate your property or someone else’s within the 17325 area for the Garden of the Month award, call Cornelia Saltzman at 717-677-7940 or visit the garden club’s Facebook page or website for additional information.
