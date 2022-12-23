The following property transfers were filed in Adams County Nov. 10-16.
Berwick Twp.
Jacqueline Walker to Beth Seitz, 1387 Abbottstown Pike, $88,000
Biglerville
Richard Seabrease to SPG Capital LLC, 103 E. York St., $90,000
Bonneauville
Keith Strausbaugh Jr. to Fred Dutterer, 19 Maple St., $190,000
Butler Twp.
Victor Pineda to John Heckman, 2355 Table Rock Road, $305,000
Conewago Twp.
Joseph Lawrence to Theresa Rang, 220 N. Oxford Ave., $242,000
Andrew Zimmer to Scott Morgan, 105 N. Allwood Drive, $410,000
Kim Walton to Deborah Carr, 50 Comanche Trail, $315,000
Barbara Martin to Teresa Jessop, 845 Hostetter Road, $630,000
Rita Cole decd co extra to Jennifer Gross, 610 Maple Ave., $211,000
Cumberland Twp.
Ernest Shriver to Cunningham View Properties LLC, 75 Cunningham Road, $950,000
Mary Janowski to Ralph Siegel, 128 Bittern Drive, $375,000
Franklin Twp.
Linda Patterson to Kate Kershner, 630 Buchanan Valley Road, $207,000
Edward McHugh to James Linderman, 27 Hemlock Trail, $3,500
Cynthia Myers by sheriff to PNC Bank National Association, 1350 Church Road, $2,166
Donald Morrow decd extr to Keith Weigle, 1305 Old Route 30, $249,900
Germany Twp.
Robert Palmer Jr. to Robert Lovar, 645 Kindig Road, $525,000
Gettysburg
Kenneth Shindledecker decd co extrs to Sarah Malewicki, 238 Ridge Road, $200,000
Liberty Twp.
George Farkas to Andrew Mitchell, 522 Water St., $394,900
Littlestown
Glenda Yost to Sydney Kahn, 21 Apple Jack Lane, $249,900
Brian Conover to Terry Pilachowski, 613 Prince St., $200,000
McSherrystown
Doris Wolf to Matthew Dudash, 615 Cricket Lane, $167,170
Mt. Joy Twp.
Brandon Turner to Hunter House, 404 Orphanage Road, $190,000
Joyce Dye to Sheldon Smith, 87 Meade Drive, $400,000
Robert Milmoe to Lucas Burnap, 490 Yingling Road, $150,000
Patrick Peyser to Daniel Schupak, Savannah Drive, $200,000
New Oxford
Stanley Yates Sr. aka decd extr to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC, Hollywood Court, $30,000
Stanley Yates Sr. aka decd extr to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC, Hollywood Court, $15,000
Stanley Yates Sr. aka decd extr to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC, Hollywood Court, $15,000
Oxford Twp.
Susquehanna New Oxford PA Landlord LLC to PSMMSM New Oxford LLC, 5625 York Road, $2,025,000
Joseph O’Brien Jr. to Glace Luterman LLC, 1099 Irishtown Road, $375,000
Reading Twp.
Michelle Eckstein aka to House Cash LLC, 14 Wadsworth Drive, $210,000
Straban Twp.
TKC CCXXX LLC to Two Farms Inc., York Road, $2,400,000
U.S. Home LLC to Gene Kull Jr., 31 Buttonbush Lane, $337,840
U.S. Home LLC to Rachel Kelly, 25 Buttonbush Lane, $401,565
U.S. Home LLC to Amy Woodis, 21 Rocky Green Lane, $391,690
U.S. Home LLC to James Glenny, 67 Rustic Wood Drive, $400,490
CCD Rock Creek LLC to U.S. Home LLC, Birdseye Lane, $326,800
U.S. Home LLC to Eileen Shannon, 55 Rustic Wood Drive, $391,090
U.S. Home LLC to Keith Rodgers, 59 Rustic Wood Drive, $405,515
Tyrone Twp.
Nikki Lockard to William Glenny III, 845 East Berlin Road, $160,000
