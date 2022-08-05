During these excruciatingly hot days, I find myself spending more time inside during the heat of the day. I turn my attention to my sunroom, containing various indoor plants, as a respite from the heat. The solarium contains an ever-useful Aloe Vera, three Kalanchoe Pinnata plants, a 20-year-old Schlumbergera (Christmas cactus) and many old faithfuls such as the Spathiphyllums (Peace Lily) given to me when my grandmother and grandfather passed.

All of these plants are special, however there is one that is queen of the menagerie, a Hoya Carnosa, which belonged to my grandmother and has been in the family since 1960. The fact that this wonderfully beautiful plant lasts for decades is reason enough for an add to your collection, however that fact along with its easy-care requirements should pique the interest of anyone who finds enjoyment in collecting indoor specimens.

Emily Belt is a Penn State Master Gardener of Adams County located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, PA 17325; 717-334-6271.

