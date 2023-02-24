For many people, the term bulbs means daffodils and tulips. These are definitely worth all the attention they receive, and they are also two of the few true bulbs. A true bulb contains all the flower parts within it. But, did you know that there are enough different types of “bulbs” to supply blooms in every season of the year?

In this article, I am using the term “bulb” very loosely. Bulb is commonly used to describe plants that have underground structures in which they store their nutrient reserves. There are actually five types of structures loosely referred to a bulb. These include true bulbs, corms. rhizomes, tubers and tuberous roots. What difference does it make? It matters when you plant them to know exactly what you have. Bulbs want to go deep into the soil while corms should be covered with about three inches of soil. Rhizomes like to lay at the surface of the soil.

Barb Mrgich is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

