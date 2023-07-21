These property transfers were filed in Adams County June 22-28.
Abbottstown
Michael Udo to Ten Point Corporation Inc, 8 E. King St., $120,000
Arendtsville
Matthew Johnson aka to Joseph Fazekas, 50 Thomas Circle, $310,000
Bendersville
ACNB Bank to Gettysburg Campus Corner Inc., 101 N. Main St., $259,000
Berwick Twp.
Andrew Redding to James Lawrence, Green Springs Road, $200,000
Caruso Homes on Your Lot PA 1 LLC to Bradley Staub, 64 Bridgeview Drive, $440,000
Butler Twp.
Glenda Farquhar to Richard Heflin Sr., 2385 Table Rock Road, $371,000
Carroll Valley
Randy Reamer aka decd co admrs cta to Borough of Carroll Valley, Route 116, $175,0000
Jose Guerra to Kyle Schoen, 5 Rabbit Trail, $490,000
Joan Campiglia to Philko Properties LLC, 18 Persimmon Trail, $186,250
Conewago Twp.
Robert Sawyer to Robert Sawyer III, 1306 Carlisle Road, $125,000
Skyway Investments LLC to Mary Perez, 40 Sandy Court, $310,000
Barbara Kastberg to Vincent Hopwood, 15 Saratoga Court, $370,000
Cumberland Twp.
Roger Steinacker decd extr to James Karcher, 65 Kinsey Drive, $150,000
Rodger Gingco by sheriff to BR Homes, 14 Musket Drive, $218,000
Graphcom Inc. to Gettysburg Sentinels Rentals LLC, 1291 Chambersburg Road, $300,000
Mary Wajda to Paco Rosas-Moreno, 981 Ridge Road, $570,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Wade Alexander, 87 Chapel Road Extension, $220,000
East Berlin
Johno Weed to Sonya Duncan, 202 Hillside Drive, $442,000
Franklin Twp.
Craig Swinn Sr. to Carl Swinn, 6450 Chambersburg Road, $52,500
Buddy Meier Jr. to Lisa Dishong, 15 Rhododendron Drive, $300,000
Germany Twp.
Noble Colt LLC to Stephanie Zeitler, 195 Saint Johns Road West, $390,000
Gettysburg
Martha A. Nilles Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Jennifer Reisinger, 280 S. Howard Ave., $270,000
Howard Rosen to Respective Solutions Group Inc., 353 Buford Ave., $262,500
Hamiltonban Twp.
Kyle Schoen to Albert Valentine, 2326 Iron Springs Road, $345,000
Huntington Twp.
Kenneth Toner to Kenton Stelfox, 355 Torway Road, $142,500
Benjamin Seymore to Dillon Gardner, 5825 Oxford Road, $200,000
Latimore Twp.
Robert Lenker to Jason Mummert, 584 Peak View Road, $407,000
Littlestown
Richard Messinger to Jeffrey Roberts, 34 Prince St., $194,000
Kevin Yingling to Edgar Crockett, 25 W. Myrtle St., $227,000
Iris Stanfield aka decd extr to Ronald Carr Jr., 39 Stedtle Ave., $390,000
Alice Jones to James Raymond, 65 Apple Jack Lane, $260,500
McSherrystown
SPG Capital LLC to Ethan Burns, 214 N. Third St., $165,000
Mary Horn to Teena Terry, 13 Maria Drive, $231,400
Mary Moore aka decd co extrcs to Kyle Martin, 310 Main St., $265,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Jay Steckman to Jeremy Long, Highland Avenue Road, $550,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Robert Gladhill to Benjamin Arnold, 1147 Locust Lane, $251,000
Thomas McPherson to Bon Ton Builders Inc., 620 Heritage Drive, $468,000
New Oxford
Bon Ton Builders Inc. to Nancy O’Brien, 36 Bud Ave., $79,900
Douglas Kress to Aaron Lopez, 5 Oxwood Circle, $195,000
Oxford Twp.
Tyler Suarez to Todd Blankenship, 82 Katelyn Drive, $220,000
Leonard Clement decd admrx to Brian Forcine, 165 Red Hill Road, $168,000
Reading Twp.
Donna Marion to Duane Tyson, 43 Curtis Drive, $289,000
Tami McVay to Royce Bennett Jr., 85 Conewago Park Drive, $150,500
John Scott to Aaron Smith, 13 Stuart Drive, $220,000
Straban Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Kenneth Whalen, 245 Lively Stream Way, $473,916
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to William Clark, 349 Rustic Wood Drive, $657,367
Gettysburg Area School District to Adams County Habitat for Humanity, 131 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, $50,000
Michael Dwyer Sr. to Gerardo Hernandez, 2500 York Road, $500,000
Anna Hise to Paula James, 10 Hounds Run, $360,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 191 Lively Stream Way, $95,545.67
Kenneth Sanders Jr. to Alexis Tomassini, 286 Double Play Drive, $369,900
James Lamb Jr. to Nelson Fernandez, 46 Line Drive, $523,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Patricia Gustafson, 322 Rustic Wood Drive, $491,731
U.S. Home LLC to Dennis Sarver, 61 Tulip Tree Way, $422,715
U.S. Home LLC to Esther Rector, 21 Buttonbush Lane, $397,815
U.S. Home LLC to Charles Briney, 57 Tulip Tree Way, $438,490
Union Twp.
Paul Wisor to Bryan Caldwell, 7 Preserve Drive, $355,000
Michael Armagost to Andrew Redding, 25 Creek View Drive, $639,500
