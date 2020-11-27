Dark-eyed Juncos are our most common “snowbird.” Annually they arrive here in late October and stay until spring before returning to nesting grounds in the north. A member of the sparrow family, the black and white bird has a pinkish bill.
Female white-winged Crossbills also have white wingbars, but their feathers are a camouflage coloring that helps to protect mothers. These mates visited a backyard on Broadway Ave. several irruptions ago.
Most Goldfinch-sized Pine Siskins have yellow feathers on wings and tail — but not always. Irruptions into US and mid-Atlantic states occur every few years when tree cone and seed crops are poor. This flock of 24 Siskins blended into a flock of 50 American Goldfinches that landed at Strawberry Hill to drink from the pond.
White-winged Crossbills are another finch family that come south in seasons of irruption. The pointed tips of upper and lower mandibles are a tool for prying open spruce cones. The rose-pink male has two white bars.
It has been more than 25 years since the states have had such a massive invasion. During this very unusual November in an exceedingly unique year, we find ourselves in the midst of the occasional irruption of finches into the lower 48.
The dire sounding term “irruption” — having nothing to do with eruptions of molten lava — actually gives hope that our feeders and trees might be covered with several types of finches that have come south in search of food after a failed summer of seed and cone crops. If avian creatures had a vocabulary, perhaps they would have an optimistic attitude about irruptions as a strategy to save lives before starvation can begin. An irruption means winter birding can be even more interesting.
