It has been more than 25 years since the states have had such a massive invasion. During this very unusual November in an exceedingly unique year, we find ourselves in the midst of the occasional irruption of finches into the lower 48.

The dire sounding term “irruption” — having nothing to do with eruptions of molten lava — actually gives hope that our feeders and trees might be covered with several types of finches that have come south in search of food after a failed summer of seed and cone crops. If avian creatures had a vocabulary, perhaps they would have an optimistic attitude about irruptions as a strategy to save lives before starvation can begin. An irruption means winter birding can be even more interesting.

