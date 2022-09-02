Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.12/gallon (g) Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 34.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.39/g Monday while the most expensive was $5.19/g, a difference of $1.80/g.

