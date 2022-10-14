It was early last spring when I noticed a new weed that had sprouted along a garden fence. The ordinary weeds of early spring were there, chickweed, purple deadnettle, ground ivy, but this weed was one I hadn’t seen before. It was a pretty little thing with its compact, low-growing basal form and slender stems sporting tiny white flowers. It had a dainty almost innocent appearance that made me wonder if I shouldn’t just let it grow. Little did I know what it was I was unleashing.

This year I noticed these weeds again, only this time they seemed to be everywhere. My flower and vegetable gardens were full of them. They were growing in lawns, in fallow farmers’ fields, their white flowers blooming and setting seeds. This rapid spread was alarming enough to send me scurrying to find out what was going on.

Betty Jakum is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

