The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County March 10-16.
Arendtsville
Fabian Alvarez to Brian Roth, 123 Queen Street, $315,000
Brian Roth to Spencer Hale, 5 Victor Drive, $270,000
Prisca Cruz to Monica Alvarez, 6 Thomas Drive, $1
Butler Township
Michael Polcovich to ESM Ventures and Investments LLC, 902 Old Carlisle Road, $1
Michael Polcovich to Michael Polcovich, 902 Old Carlisle Road, $1
Carroll Valley
Druck Properties LLC to Mary Jo Metaxas, 11 Blue Grass Trail, $270,000
Matt Young to Michael Walter Jr., 7 Treetop Trail, $365,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington DC to Philko Properties LLC, 55 Mile Trail, $211,650
M&J Property Holdings LLC to Russell Krueger, 10 Deborah Trail, $350,000
Conewago Township
UTZ Quality Foods LLC to UTZ Quality Foods LLC, 101 Kindig Lane, $1
Nghia Thach to Nghia Thach, 243 South Lincoln Drive, $1
Eric Gunnett to Kristen Sigley, 125 Linden Avenue, $117,500
Barbara Schriver to Barbara Schriver, 15 Locust Drive, $1
Cumberland Township
Heather Kanne to Dawn Helsing, 250 Old Mill Road, $427,000
Joseph Myers to Danelle Wilson, 2 Pintail Drive, $367,897
Joseph Arnold to Joseph Arnold, 784 Black Horse Tavern Road, $10
Bijoyananda Adhikary to Alexander Burns, 260 Confederate Drive, $255,000
William Sluck to Jonathan Martinez, 110 Ridgewood Drive, $375,000
East Berlin
Earl Herman Jr. to Wendy Herman, 547 West King Street, $1
Nancy Brodbeck decd co extrs to Connor Hess, 311 Locust Street, $175,000
James Wentz to William Wolfe, 300 West King Street, $267,000
Fairfield
Julie Wasley to ASG Property Development LLC, 32 Water Street, $229,000
Franklin Township
Allen Fravel Jr. to Allen Fravel Jr., 290 Green Ridge Road, $1
Shane Shank to Shane Shank, 1116 Old Route 30, $1
Joyce Kreskow to William Freeman, 1334 Evergreen Way, $262,000
Integrity First Home Buyers LLC to Joseph Smith, 305 Seven Stars Road, $130,000
Freedom Township
James Bassler to Michael Ebersole, 260 Gordon Road, $511,000
Gettysburg
John Francis Bardi decd admrx to Tyler Mummert, 302 South Washington Street, $183,000
Hamiltonban Township
Lewin Strock to Johnny Green, 36 Ridge Trail, $29,000
Huntington Township
Mildred Gembe decd extrx to Donna Green, 7390 Carlisle Pike, $1
Liberty Township
Roy Crum Jr. to Brandon Fitz, Stultz Road, $17,000
Littlestown
Anthony Biondino to Christopher Reisberg, 152 East King Street, $220,000
Joann Harris to John Thomas, 209 North Queen Street, $177,000
Susan Clenny to Ashlee Buffington, 7 Johnamac North, $172,000
Debra Bittle to ENN Holdings LLC, 217 South Queen Street, $120,000
Menallen Township
Wendy Glacken to Todd Schneider, 177 West Imperial Drive, $240,000
Melissa Marcus to Sean Morrison, 175 Gablers Road, $35,000
Alan Investments III LLC to Adam Irvin, 29 Aspers North Road, $1
Mount Joy Township
Jason Williams to Sabrina Pawlus, 245 Bowers Road, $250,000
Mount Pleasant Township
Clearwater Organization to Nathan Fenby, 175 Kohler School Road, $1
Oxford Township
Ronald Bean to Andrzej Frejek, 415 Lincoln Way East, $240,000
Oxford Pointe LLC to Paul Cornell, 173 Oxford Boulevard, $373,200
Oxford Pointe LLC to Chad Smith, 157 Oxford Boulevard, $330,595
Shirley Glass decd co extrs to Andrea Figueroa, 20 Walker Drive, $180,000
Gobrecht Real Estate LLC to Brandon Sowinski, 218 Katelyn Drive, $207,000
Reading Township
Earl Herman Jr. to Earl Herman Jr., 31 Hoover School Road, $1
DRB INC to Nicole McLearen, 56 Susan Lane, $169,900
Jeremy Noel to Roger Noel, 939 Anthony Road, $215,000
Good Hope Ventures AC LP to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, Cedar Tree Lane, $220,000
Michael Smith to John Schmidt, 33 Bragg Drive, $295,000
Straban Township
Coastline Capital LLC to Quality Concrete Pumping LLC, 2682 York Road, $120,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, Lively Stream Way, $1,002,256
William Sheaffer Jr. to Brandon Myers, 1384 Granite Station Road, $1
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Carl McClintock Jr., 173 Lively Stream Way, $481,959
Michael Trump tp Joseph Crawford, 150 Double Play Drive, $364,000
Louis Sanders Jr. to Adam Snyder, Low Dutch Road, $68,000
Union Township
Joseph Webb Jr. to Sean Rose, 33 Wheaton Drive, $355,000
York County
