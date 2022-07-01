It’s not too late to apply for the 2022-2023 Master Gardener training. Interested in learning more about gardening and sharing that knowledge with others? The Master Gardener program may be just what you’re looking for. The Master Gardener program began in Adams County in 1990 with two Master Gardeners in the program. It is now 65 volunteers strong. As a Penn State Master Gardener, volunteers commit their time and knowledge to assist Penn State Extension in educating groups as well as individuals on proper horticultural practices and environmental stewardship. They are trained in horticulture by Penn State Extension educators and other Master Gardeners from across the region.
To become a Penn State Master Gardener, one must complete just over five months of coursework that covers information on botany, plant propagation, insects and diseases, plant identification, diagnostics, native plants and much more. Upon completion of this course, the Master Gardener trainee must dedicate 50 hours of volunteer time to the Master Gardener program throughout the following year. There is a fee of $200 for the training to cover costs of the manual, handouts and instructors.
Some of the programs and projects our Master Gardeners are involved in include planning and teaching workshops and seminars like Home Gardening Essentials which took place in March and The Vegetable Patch, which was an April program. Other programs include Buzz, Blooms and Beyond, an open house event on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., where we will focus on our pollinators in the gardens. We will have garden tours and children’s activities.
The Trial and Demonstration Gardens and Native Plant Garden are open to the public at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center. This year, Master Gardener focused on three main topics: Tea and herb plants, gardening for children, and pollinators. When visiting the gardens, you just may see some plants that are new to you that have purpose for insects and humans! Master Gardeners use the Trial and Demonstration Gardens and the Native Plant Garden as tools to teach the residents of our county and surrounding areas about horticulture, gardening, environmental gardening strategies, pollinators, and plant selection.
Our Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions at the ag center beginning in April through the end of September. They are also available year-round through email. Other opportunities include speaking opportunities to local community groups and writing garden related articles for local and state outlets.
As a Master Gardener, you might be seen at the Farmers Market, answering gardening questions or introducing kids to bees and butterflies. Master Gardeners also can be seen out and about teaching kids about gardening at local camps and 4-H clubs as well as in schools. In addition, the Master Gardeners plan a day camp, which focuses on gardening and agriculture, in June for local youth.
The Community Learning Garden, also located at 670 Old Harrisburg Pike, is an opportunity for community members to do a bit of vegetable gardening that they otherwise may not be doing and learning a bit as they go. Each gardener gets a 20-by-20-foot garden to grow their choice of produce.
These activities are just a snapshot of the opportunities Master Gardeners have to share their gardening knowledge. As you can see, there are many ways for a Master Gardener to become involved. My guess is if you love to learn and love to share your knowledge, this program is a good fit for you.
There is great pride and community service involved when becoming a Master Gardener. The Master Gardener training program will begin Wednesday, Sept. 28, through March 15, 2023 at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. These classes will take place Wednesday evenings 6–8:30 p.m. and a few Saturday afternoons 1–3:30 p.m.
If you are interested in becoming a Penn State Master Gardener, or just interested in learning more about the class schedule and training topics, please e-mail Mary Ann Ryan at mar35@psu.edu for an application, or call Penn State Extension, Adams County at 717-334-6271. The application and additional information will be sent to you. After we receive your completed application, an interview will be scheduled this summer, prior to the first class.
Monday videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email with pictures if possible to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Buzz, Blooms and Beyond: Saturday, Aug. 6, join us for an open house in the garden from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Adult education and kids’ activities are on the agenda along with garden tours. No fee or registration.
Become a Master Gardener: Master Gardener Training begins Wednesday evenings, Oct. 26. Email mar35@psu.edu for application and more information.
