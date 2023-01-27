Insects! People have many different reactions to insects, everything from creepy-crawlie (cringe) to way cool! From “How do I get rid of them?” to “Beautiful!” and “Fascinating!” From “Ick!! Get it away!” to “I’m glad I have this beneficial garden helper.” I imagine the reaction has more to do with how old the person is, with most kids finding them finding them fascinating. Or how adults in our life reacted to them when we were kids. Or whether a farmer finds them making a serious dent in his bottom line.

There are about 900,000 species of living insects that have been described and named; that’s 80 percent of the world’s known species. Conservative estimates suggest that there are at least 2 million yet to be discovered, described, and named.

Debby Luquette is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

