The Carlisle Garden Club will hold its 2022 Garden Tour on Sunday, June 26, 1-5 pm, rain or shine.
This year’s tour features 10 gardens in three different areas of Carlisle: East Ridge Street, Parker Street, and Project SHARE at 5 N. Orange St., and the surrounding area. These gardens will offer a wealth of ideas from formal to semi-formal gardens to a small orchard including a formal pond, stumpery, espaliers, veggies, herbs, roses, pollinator plantings, and a native meadow.
Tour tickets may be purchased in advance for $10 at Agway-Carlisle Country Living, Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouses, Highland Gardens, the Newville Greenhouse & Produce Farm, Pat Craig Studios, the Village Artisans Gallery, the Whimsical Poppy, and the Whistlestop Bookshop.
On the day of the tour, tickets may be turned in at two locations to obtain a tour book and map of the gardens: Project SHARE, 5 N. Orange St., Suite #4; and 45 E. Ridge St.
Tickets sold at these locations on the day of the tour will be $15. Cash or checks will be accepted.
Proceeds from the tour will help to finance the club’s community outreach and civic beautification programs as well as scholarships for local students pursuing careers in horticultural-related fields.
The Carlisle Garden Club was founded in 1929 and welcomes those who are interested in gardening and community service.
Learn more at www.carlislegardenclub.com or “LIKE US” @ www.facebook.com/carlislegardenclub/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.