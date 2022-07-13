It’s nearly time for the South Mountain Fair.
Some of Adams County’s gardeners have been thinking about the fair, well, since before they turned their first shovelful of soil last spring. Why? To show their produce, a culmination of good planning, good soil and good gardening practices that are the ‘fruit’ of their labor.
But, before you think that the fair is only for showing off your garden skills, there are a lot of home and fine arts exhibits, too. Whether you bake the finest chocolate cake or knit the handsomest vest, stitch the most intricate crewel work or can the brightest pickles, there is something for almost everyone to show, or just admire, in Building 3. It is also where the vegetable, floral and herb exhibits are shown.
Even if you think competitive gardening isn’t for you, a visit to vegetable, fruit and horticulture areas of Building 3 can be an interesting and educational part of visiting the fair. As you walk through the exhibited vegetables, you might find there are varieties of eggplants you never saw before, more types of squash displayed than any supermarket offers, and that children can find some unusually shaped specimens of vegetables.
If you are interested in participating, you have the chance to meet like-minded gardeners, either as they bring their produce to the fairgrounds for entry, or later in the week as they check their specimens. It’s a great chance to exchange information from gardeners whose weather and growing conditions might be similar to your own. Last year I talked to several gardeners, finding out about how they watered, where they got their seeds and plants, how they dealt with heat, and other gardening tidbits.
To become an exhibitor, get a copy of South Mountain Fair Premium Book, available at the Penn State Extension Office at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, or at farm suppliers and farm markets around the county. It is also available at https://emmitsburg.net/smf/index.htm; look for the menu on the left side of the page and click on 2022 Premium Book.
Whether you get a physical book or on online version, you should read the regulations, as well as entry instructions, including “How to Become an Exhibitor’ (page 11), and acquaint yourself with the ‘General Entries Registration Form’ (page 90). A completed exhibitor’s entry form should be mailed by July 14, or brought in person when you bring your entries. If you mail your entry form, the $2 entry fee is waived. If you are not sure what section and class you want to enter, enter one or a few likely possibilities, based on what you believe will be ready to harvest by July 24. You can enter more classes when you arrive with your entries. The Premium Book also tells you when to bring your specimens Sunday, July 24, 2-4 p.m., or Monday, July 25, 4-7 p.m. Most important though, it gives you the requirements for exhibiting each class of vegetable (page 45-48).
What are the criteria used for judging the best vegetables? What does a judge look for? First and most important – read the instructions! If the instructions tell you that 10 specimens of snap beans are required, you must present 10 snap beans. Presenting nine or 11 specimens results in disqualifying your exhibit right from the start.
How do you decide what specimen will likely show best and get you that ribbon and premium? Well, you want to impress the judge! That means you want to have the best representative vegetables your garden produced for that class.
Then, think like a judge. You already are a vegetable judge, right? Don’t you pick up a tomato at the store or farm stand and look it over for ripeness, uniform color and shape, making sure there are no disease spots, insect nibbles or other flaws? That is how a judge evaluates your specimen. When the class requires three, or five or ten of vegetable, enter those that are as similar as possible in size, color and quality. Another point: always bring extra! If you damaged a vegetable or missed a flaw when you counted your ten beans, you can replace it with another.
Be careful when you harvest your produce in the garden. Be sure to make clean cuts to remove the vegetable from the plant. It’s a good idea to leave more stem than necessary so you can recut the specimen when you are at the fairgrounds. This gives a fresher appearance.
Besides being disease free and showing no visible insect damage, your sample should be clean. While you shouldn’t roughly scrub your sample, visible dirt makes the sample unappealing. Many vegetables, especially those with a waxy blush or delicate skins, clean up by brushing with a soft, dry cloth or brush.
Be careful when you bring your specimens to the fair, too. Wrap them in protective cloth and pack them in a box or basket carefully, so they don’t bump each other and damage cause. A watermelon in the same basket as tomatoes? Of course you wouldn’t, but a bouncing potato could mar a pepper, too. Remember to bring extra samples, just in case.
And if you have a prolific garden, there are two classes worth looking at – Gourd Collection, ten different gourds attractively displayed, and Home Garden Harvest, 10 or more kinds of vegetables attractively displayed in a container.
There are two classes for the children - the naturally forming curiosity vegetable and the decorated pumpkin (not carved). Encourage your kids to help in the garden.
And, if you think you will try next year, remember the best preparation starts before you grab the shovel, when you are planning your garden and preparing your soil. Two other factors to consider are when to plant your vegetables so they are at their peak at the end of July, and maintaining your garden with good fertilizing and watering practices. But you do this anyway, right? After all, we gardeners want to eat the best produce in the county!
Monday videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Buzz, Blooms and Beyond: Saturday, Aug. 6, join us for an open house in the garden from 9 a.m. to noon. Adult education and kids’ activities are on the agenda along with garden tours! No fee or registration.
Become a Master Gardener: Master Gardener Training begins Wednesday evenings beginning Sept. 28. Email mar35@psu.edu for application and more information.
