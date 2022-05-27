These property transfers were filed in Adams County May 5-11.
Berwick Twp.
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Joseph Kelley, 112 Lobell Road, $389,458.12
Dowie Capital Investments LLC to Thomas Danner, Hershey Heights Road, $8,487.46
Klee Welliver to 2014 Revocable Family Trust, 660 N. Green Springs Road, $149,000
Biglerville
Todd Gardner to Scott Warner, 45 Penn St., $130,000
Bonneauville
Charles Collier to Michael Hooper, 16 Sunset Drive, $279,900
Carroll Valley
Glantz Investments LLC to John Quattrini, 49 Mason Dixon Trail, $2,500
William Roby to Timothy Rhoads, 23 Snow Bird Trail, $225,000
William Swisher Jr. aka to Patricia Peterson, 28 Forest Trail, $389,900
William Sheets to Mahmoud Fekih, 16 Mason Dixon Trail, $7,000
Leslie Bartlebaugh to Ayse Stenabaugh, 27 Sunfish Trail, $229,900
Conewago Twp.
C&J Clark America Inc. to Utz Quality Foods LLC, Kindig Lane, $2,100,000
Cumberland Twp.
Cynthia Seelig decd extrx to Kenneth McCoy, 59 Hunters Trail, $217,000
Bradley Pabody aka to Wesley Pastick, 235 Friendship Lane, $410,000
Beverly J Koryta Revocable Living Trust to Bharat Patel, 21 Thrush Court, $365,000
Thakorlal Mistry to Laxmi Inc., 2450 Emmitsburg Road, $450,000
East Berlin
Ronald Strine to Aaron Groen, 201 W. King St., $349,000
Fairfield
Richard Phillip to Joseph Moore, 36 Carrolls Tract Road, $250,000
Franklin Twp.
John Miller Sr. to Marianne Mitchell, 245 School House Hill Road, $14,000
Daniel Christodoulou to Stephen Maresca, 115 Greenwalt Road, $10,000
Barbara Miller to Wayne Flickinger, 165 Short Cut Road, $150,000
Ryan Poe to Aren Selmer, 896 Orrtanna Road, $190,000
Germany Twp.
Janet Stambaugh decd co extrs to Allen Black, 30 Ulricktown Road, $275,000
Gettysburg
Donald Reisinger to Spontaneous Holdings LLC, 229 Chambersburg St., $225,000
Donald Reisinger to Spontaneous Holdings LLC, 1 Buford Ave., $225,000
Donald Reisinger to Spontaneous Holdings LLC, 212 W. Middle St., $110,000
Patricia Eppstein to Craig Swartz, 784 Fairview Ave., $310,000
Agnes Applewhite aka decd extrx to Daniel Gelb, 803 Fairview Ave., $335,000
L&SW Enterprises LLC to Juana Rodriguez, 53 Breckenridge St., $139,900
Hamiltonban Twp.
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4 to Nielnigel LLC, 82 Carrolls Tract Road, $88,350
Huntington Twp.
Joanne Keckler to Lloyd Keckler, 4421 Oxford Road, $240,000
Kerry Snyder to Jackson Investment Properties LLC, 6684 Old Harrisburg Road, $225,000
Integrity First Home Buyers LLC to Timothy Higgins, 559 Peach Glen-Idaville Road, $255,000
Latimore Twp.
Frank Peters Jr. to Bradley Zimmerman, 28 McCandless Drive, $90,000
Littlestown
Heritage Hills II to Ronald McClanahan, 100 Stoners Circle, $470,925
Bernie Noble to Michael Boller, 29 Apple Jack Lane, $260,000
Jessica Stonesifer to Stephanie Reindollar, 29 Starlite Drive, $170,000
Kristy Sumner to Johanna Rouse, 361 McSherry Woods Drive, $280,000
Steven Sheets to EAC Investments LLC, 126 E. King St., $185,000
Menallen Twp.
Teresa Rigby-Menendez to Doug Hartlaub, 50 McIntosh Lane, $375,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Hurman Scott decd admr to Vincent Maddon, 1795 Barlow-Two Taverns Road, $151,050
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to John Kravitz, 67 Bridge Valley Road, $512,990
Oxford Twp.
Linda Rogers to Francisco Cervantes, 20 W. Locust Lane, $200,000
Reading Twp.
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Brandon Rosario, 61 Heather Lane, $379,321
Daryl Brandt to Denis Hicks, 11 Jackson Drive, $249,900
Anna Heckert to Racey Investment Properties LLC, 16 Hampton Drive, $136,000
Straban Twp.
CCD Rock Creek LLC to U.S. Home Corporation, Rocky Green Lane, $326,800
Stephen Sherman to Timothy Ringler, 95 Lively Stream Way, $584,000
Tyrone Twp.
Charlotte Slaybaugh aka to Adrianna Palomino, 567 East Berlin Road, $149,900
