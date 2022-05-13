New opportunity to learn techniques that will help relax and destress, while also teaching a bit about gardening is set for Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, according to a Penn State Extension release.
Wellness in the Garden introduces techniques to help with relaxation while decreasing stress, according to the release
Learn the stress-reducing benefits of qigong and yoga, as well as be introduced to herbal teas and their healing benefits.
“You will also have the opportunity to learn about what plants you can grow in your garden to help enhance your wellness. After some light refreshments, you will be taken on a garden tour so that you will be able to see firsthand the plants discussed in a garden setting and how you can best introduce these plants to your garden,” the release reads.
Registration is at https://extension.psu.edu/wellness-in-the-garden, or by phone, 888-345-0691.
Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. It is suggested attendees bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket if possible. Registration deadline is May 16.
