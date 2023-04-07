These property transfers were filed in Adams County March 16-22.
Arendtsville
Guadalupe Gonzales aka to Joseph Garcia, 185 Fohl St., $270,000
Berwick Twp.
Jason Keiser to Joshua Pattison, 318 Race Track Road, $275,000
Carroll Valley
Allen Beckett to Douglas Stouffer, 22 Plain View Trail, $3,000
Allen Beckett to Douglas Stouffer, 13 Pinto Trail, $8,000
Todd Reamer to S2 Investments LLC, 201 Country Club Trail, $370,000
Paul Kellett to Tiffeny Price, 35 Veronica Trail, $3,000
Conewago Twp.
Daniel Villanueva aka to Carl Wickline, 316 Puma Drive, $389,900
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to Patricia Kostic, 12 Osprey Court, $355,000
Betty Sterner to Adriana Cervantes, 1483 Biglerville Road, $200,000
Sell Today PA LLC to Nikole Koterski, 140 Confederate Drive, $303,900
Stanley Flaggs Jr. to Corey Hart, 281 Swetland Drive, $250,000
Franklin Twp.
Matthew Inskip to Jeremy Davis, 6980 Chambersburg Road, $12,000
Germany Twp.
Charmion Wisotzkey to Nicolle Legore, 40 Quail Court, $451,000
Gettysburg
James Wilt aka decd co extrs to Casey Walker, 61 E. Stevens St., $135,000
Highland Twp.
James Pickett to Alisha Wolfhope, 7 Barlow Drive, $495,000
Littlestown
Dennis Boone to Eleni Justice, 47 Charlestown Court, $330,000
Low Dutch Farms LLC to AMPI LLC, 109 Lumber St., $155,000
Shirley Althoff decd extrx to Heidi Wonder, 181 Cemetery St., $220,000
McSherrystown
Susan Lang aka to Cameron Marr, 21 Westview Drive, $215,000
Troy Lafollette to Richard Berlan, 26 N. Second St., $252,300
Kenneth Klunk to SPG Capital LLC, 607 Main St., $85,000
Menallen Twp.
Christy Beaston to Kervin Wyatt, 515 Fairmount Road, $419,000
Matthew Showers to John Muller, 300 Clearview Road, $170,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Fern Klinefelter decd admrx to Dale Weaver, 3860 York Road, $68,000
New Oxford
Hilly Rife Used Cars Inc. to 5 Star SAH Private Property LLC, 410 Lincoln Way East, $169,900
Oxford Twp.
Helen Groft to Ery Properties LLC, 255 Brickyard Road, $159,585
Patricia Keefer to Michael Evans, 9 Elm Lane, $222,372
Straban Twp.
U.S. Home LLC to Elizabeth Legrand, 167 Birdseye Lane, $477,090
U.S. Home LLC to George Primrose, 155 Birdseye Lane, $424,990
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 322 Rustic Wood Drive, $94,764.80
Tyrone Twp.
Patricia Gardner decd co extrcs to Benjamin Seymore, 2776 Oxford Road, $360,000
Union Twp.
Martha Medlin decd extrx to Oscar Paz, 606 Hanover Pike, $208,000
Vanessa Brooks aka to Kevin Bowers, 1037 Bollinger Road, $350,000
