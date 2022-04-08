Landscape professionals and home gardeners are invited to a one-day educational horticulture event, the Garden and Landscape Symposium, Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Community Center, 3101 McCully Road, Bldg. #6, Allison Park, Pa.
Registration can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/garden-landscape-symposium or by calling customer service at 877-345-0691.
The Garden and Landscape Symposium is a premier annual event with professional speakers discussing the latest in horticulture. Landscape professionals and home gardeners will hear nationally and regionally acclaimed speakers discussing the latest issues and trends in horticulture.
Credits are available for the “Pollinator Research and Garden Design” at 11:15 a.m. and “Climate Change in Urban Forest Sessions” at 1:30 p.m. Two credits each in Pennsylvania Certified Horticulturist, Sustainable Landscape Certificate, Pennsylvania Registered Landscape Architects.
Featured speakers include:
• Robert Mulvihill, ornithologist at the National Aviary, began his career at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s Powdermill Nature Reserve, which operates a world-renowned bird-banding program. He has authored more than 30 scientific articles on Ornithology and countless articles on birds and nature. His bird conservation efforts have been recognized by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Society for Ornithology.
• Harland Patch, Ph.D., is the director of pollinator programming at Penn State’s Bird and Pollinator Garden and has served as science advisor to its design. He has studied butterfly host plant choice, pollinator nutrition, bee declines, and the role ornamental plants play in supporting pollinator populations. Patch’s research is instrumental in contributing to better-informed garden design.
• Chris Riley, Ph.D., is a research entomologist and the Mid-Atlantic technical support specialist with Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories of Bartlett Tree Experts. Riley conducts and disseminates research on current issues in urban forestry and arboriculture, training and supporting Bartlett Arborist Representatives and Plant Health Care Specialists, and he communicates regularly with larger audiences on tree and landscape care.
To complete the day, visit the Garden Marketplace showcasing a wide variety of vendors, including plants from the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners. See the Marketplace tab in the event for more details.
