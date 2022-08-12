Some plants we grow helped Native Americans and colonists in daily activities.

Last week the Master Gardeners invited the public to visit our gardens and see how we grow plants to help pollinators, make teas, and interest children in gardening. You are welcome to visit anytime during daylight hours, too. Part of your visit should also take you to the native gardens which grow around the ag center foundation.

Debby Luquette is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

