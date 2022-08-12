Some plants we grow helped Native Americans and colonists in daily activities.
Last week the Master Gardeners invited the public to visit our gardens and see how we grow plants to help pollinators, make teas, and interest children in gardening. You are welcome to visit anytime during daylight hours, too. Part of your visit should also take you to the native gardens which grow around the ag center foundation.
We often promote native plants for their ability to feed and shelter native insects, birds and other wildlife, but humans were adept at using these natural resources to fill everyday needs long before it was feasible to fabricate useful items on a large scale. Since the perennials, shrubs and small trees you’ll see in these foundation plantings are the same type found here when the colonists arrived on these shores in the early 1600s, I was curious if they had some place in their daily lives. The Native Americans utilized some of these plants and they passed that information on to the new arrivals.
Blue False Indigo (Baptisia australis), for instance, was used as a blue dye. About the same time that the east coast of North America was being settled, Europeans were also visiting the area around India and Southeast Asia. Here they found plants that gave a deeper blue color and did not fade as quickly as the dye extracted from Blue False Indigo. But these are still attractive plants in a landscape setting. In our garden it is a lovely legume plant with blue bean-like flowers at the end of May, followed by deep black pods in August. Even though it is in the legume family no part of the plant is edible.
Not far away are two large shrubs which look similar, but now, in August, one has gray berries on the twigs and the other is bare! If you scratch and sniff the berries, you may start thinking of Christmas. These are northern bayberries (Myrica pensylvanica), which the colonists used to make candles by boiling the berries to melt the wax coating.
Why are there two of them? And why are they planted near each other? One plant is a male and the other is a female, so you need two and they need to be near each other to produce berries. Another interesting fact is that they take nitrogen from the air to feed themselves and other nearby plants.
Some old-timers recognize the tasty serviceberries (Alemanchier, ssp), sometimes called shadbush or June berries. Most people don’t get a chance to eat them because they don’t know what they are, or if they do know, the birds get them first. Unfortunately, serviceberries are susceptible to apple cedar rust, a two-host plant disease which weakens the trees and ruins the berries.
If you do get some serviceberries, available in mid-June, you could dry them to make pemmican, a Native American equivalent of power bars. The dried berries are mixed with dried meat and held together with animal fat. I’m not going to judge the flavor since I’ve never tasted it.
You’ll find three different species of serviceberries near the front door of the ag center. They blossom early in the spring and are a good early pollen and nectar source for pollinators.
Most of us have heard of Echinacea, though we are often thinking of purple cone flower, (Echinacea purpurea) when it’s on our minds. It was used by Native American healers for all sorts of ailments, but please don’t take that as my endorsement of its healing benefits. I don’t claim to be any more than a gardener who thinks Echinacea is a beautiful plant that attracts lots of beneficial insects which feed on the nectar and pollen, as well as finches which feed on the seeds.
There’s a shrub located around the north side of the building that is worth a visit, too. It’s a large specimen of Viburnum dentatum, or more familiarly, arrow wood viburnum. That tells you all you need to know about how the Native Americans used it. It is a great plant for those of us who want to grow native plants in our landscaping. It has good wildlife value, especially its berries, which have a high energy value of 41.3% fat that birds will eat during their fall migration.
For me, the most interesting of all of the native plants growing in these plantings that I’ve researched is the sweet shrub (Calyanthus floridus). The Native Americans of the Southeastern US scattered the flowers of sweet shrub on the floors of their homes as an air freshener and some modern perfumers use its oils in their products as well. Don’t let the smell tempt you, the fruits and seeds are poisonous. Another interesting fact is that they are pollinated by beetles.
The material I used for this article was gleaned from the internet and a couple of old college textbooks. Neither Penn State Extension nor I endorse collecting and consuming anything I’ve mentioned here based on what I have written. Please be careful how you use native plants for purposes other than landscaping. For landscaping, be wild and the wildlife will thank you.
