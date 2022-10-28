While heavy infestations of spotted lanternfly on grapevines, especially in successive years, can result in their demise, most vines may be able to survive lighter infestations with few ill effects, according to a Penn State Ag Sciences release.

That conclusion — reached by a team of Penn State researchers who conducted a new study of the invasive planthopper’s effect on grapevine biology — may reassure vineyard owners nationwide who fear that the onslaught of hordes of the ravenous sap-sucking insects will devastate their businesses. But the jury is still out, pending more research, according to Andrew Harner, postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Plant Science, who spearheaded the study.

