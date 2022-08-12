These property transfers were filed in Adams County July 14-20.
Abbottstown
Marilyn Wallace decd co extra to Larry Lefler Jr., 308 W. King St., $140,000
Berwick Twp.
Steven Shaffer decd admr to James Zentiska, 960 Green Springs Road, $160,000
Douglas Smith to Fawcett Trust, 330 Moonlight Trail, $250,000
Douglas Smith to Fawcett Trust, 360 Moonlight Trail, $300,000
Bonneauville
Aaron Reilly to Arthur Hernandez, 3 Locust St., $250,077
Butler Twp.
Brian Long to Heather Semies, 440 Stone Jug Road, $600,000
Conewago Twp.
Justin McLucas to Joshua Farkas, 131 Hemlock Drive, $245,000
Kathy Johnson to Mary Fogle, 105 Easton Way, $295,000
Mary Kuhn to Brandon Ensor, 124 Linden Ave., $192,000
Richard Mundie to Deborah Seymour, 92 Knisley Drive, $200,000
Cumberland Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. to Joseph Polomski Jr., River Road, $351,490
Joseph Myers to Joseph Henry Jr., 9 Pintail Court, $371,151
Robert Petkovsek to James Goodman, 68 Waxwing Lane, $409,000
John Largen to Vishaal Kansagra, 126 Fairplay Road, $400,000
East Berlin
Sarah Ruhlman to Emrah Jahic, Water Street, $305,000
Franklin Twp.
Barbara Miller to Wayne Flickinger, 140 Short Cut Road, $150,000
Daniel Keys to Stephen Reeser, 2100 Chambersburg Road, $430,000
Elizabeth Weller to Steven Bouquet, 181 Orrtanna Road, $495,000
C.A.P. Rentals LLC to Todd Adams, 379 Church Road, $54,000
Travis Parr to Daniel Fraser, 1749 Buchanan Valley Road, $45,000
Luis Rodriguez to Isaac Bucher, 3465D Old Route 30, $130,000
Germany Twp.
Moore Family Builders LLC to Brian Kocher, 55 Matthew Court, $100,000
Gettysburg
250 South Franklin LLC to South Franklin Apartments LLC, 144 Pape Alley, $1,420,588
Dennis McGough to Matthew Gaydon, 225 Springs Ave., $600,000
David Boram to Susan Chalmers, 724 Long Lane, $296,000
Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Alfredo Townsend, Buford Avenue, $125,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Calvin Mentzer to Joanne Buell, 35 Lightning Trail, $260,000
Huntington Twp.
Buysse Family Trust to Derek Weigle, 50 Wendy Drive, $315,000
Tracy Boyer to Matthew Sauble, 150 Rolling Road, $1,000,000
Latimore Twp.
Mitchell Bjonnes to Larry Early, 521 Baltimore Road, $250,000
Liberty Twp.
Jeryl Martin to Andrew Trimble, 9 Pintail Court, $68,000
Littlestown
Andrew Moran to Jesse Read, 20 Colonial Court, $260,000
Queen Street Properties LLC to Redding Enterprises LLC, 207 S. Queen St., $550,000
Genevieve A. Strausbaugh Irrevocable Trust to Roger Brinkley, 406 Lumber St., $185,000
Evan Arndt to Glace Luterman LLC, 106 E. King St., $200,000
Heritage Hills II to Richard Krebs, 44 Stoners Circle, $479,110
McSherrystown
Claude Holmes III to Miller Veli Properties LLC, 420 North St., $119,811
Menallen Twp.
Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. to Bear Mountain Orchards Inc., Pond Road, $400,000
Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. to Bear Mountain Orchards Inc., Old Carlisle Road, $400,000
David Armor to Timothy Seiger, 104 Mountain View Ave., $456,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Paul E. Marmillion Revocable Trust to Paul Marmillion, 90 Garrison Falls Drive, $10
Paul Marmillion aka to Paul E. Marmillion Revocable Trust, 90 Garrison Falls Drive, $10
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Ralph Weast, 18 Ryan Court, $482,490
Lisa Saghy to Brian Colbert, 14 Jackson Road, $270,000
Michael Fry to Charles Weakley Jr., 5 Jubilee Court, $620,000
Sharon Newman aka to Lisa Saghy, 143 Jackson Road, $323,000
Oxford Twp.
Ingersoll Rentals LLC to Melissa Sheffer, 231 Brickyard Road, $195,500
Patricia Zelanko to Stanley McCraw, 2330 Storms Store Road, $295,000
Joseph Myers to Thaddeus Davis, 201 Katelyn Drive, $223,000
Mark Eaton Sr. to Rebecca Sieg, 50 700 Road, $290,000
Reading Twp.
Daniel Hollenbaugh to Jessica Mundorf, 47 Fawn Ave., $194,000
Vernon Schisler to Archangela Rizzitiello, 836 Stoney Point Road, $381,000
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Margot Landis, Heather Lane, $420,041
Nicholas Storm to Brian Wonders, 218 Kimberly Lane, $334,900
Barbara Weaver to Ty Fiene, 1096 North Browns Dam Drive, $174,000
Straban Twp.
U.S. Home LLC to John Puller Jr., Rustic Wood Drive, $364,515
CCD Rock Creek LLC to U.S. Home Corporation, Buttonbush Lane, $163,400
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Fred Schollenberger, 25 Rolling Hills Way, $496,197
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Marlene McCreery, 37 Rolling Hills Way, $441,831
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Michael Mundt, 176 Rustic Wood Drive, $483,659
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Jeanne Blaker, 31 Lofty View Way, $441,017
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Louis and Sandra Alcarese Trust Agreement, 98 Birdseye Lane, $576,493
Barry Aughenbaugh to Travis Willow, 260 Millhimes Road, $320,000
Union Twp.
Heartland Investment Properties LLC to Barbara Townley, 24 Vista Trail, $79,000
Adam Magaziner to Eric Langley, 70 Elmwood Ave., $320,000
