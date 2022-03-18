The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County Feb. 17 to 23.
Abbottstown
John Kitzmiller Jr. to John Kitzmiller Jr., 6 Abbotts Court, $137,500
Timothy Brotherton to Timothy Brotherton, 600 Brough Road, $10
Arendtsville
Joshua Eyler to Dwight Shilling, 226 Main St., $234,900
Berwick Twp.
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Cain Petzoldt, 269 Kinneman Road, $357,500
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Laura Stokes, 55 Lobell Road, $317,900
Burkentine & Sons Builders Inc. to Lindsey Wood, 312 Race Track Road, $364,987
Burkentine & Sons Builders Inc. to Kathleen Olenek, 294 Race Track Road, $334,900
Thomas Wittkoski to Willkoski Family Trust, 45 Bair Road, $0
Biglerville
Oshea Rental Unlimited Inc. to E&G Select Properties LLC, 77 E. York St., $118,000
Adams County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Mitchell Thomas, 41 Marie Lane, $328,500
Carroll Valley
Kristen Vlcej to Michael Vlcej, 53 Ski Run Trail, $1
Ryan Turlik to Ryan Turlik, 19 Spring Trail, $1
Althea Wood to Althea Wood, 15 Deer trail, $1
Kendall Camuti Sr. to Kendall Camuti Sr., 8 Marten Trail, $1
Conewago Twp.
Verna Price to Justin Roth, 50 Apache Pass, $250,000
Laura Erckman to Patrick Whyte, 21 Oak Crest Court, $278,000
Daniel Dickensheets to CWABS Inc. , 4 Sandy Court, $92,000
Rita Myers to Edward Myers, 333 South St., $1
Rita Myers to Edward Myers, 614 Third St., $1
Derek Krantz to Teresa Krantz, 304 Maple Drive, $10
Cumberland Twp.
Allan Potter to Allan and Lynn Potter Irrevocable Trust, 95 Herrs Ridge Road, $0
Gary Mickley to Michael Somma, 2757 Meadow Drive, $225,000
Charles Plank decd extr to SMB Associates Inc.,16 Meadow Lane, $175,000
Laura Plotica to Laura Miller, 115 Windbriar Lane, $0
Germany Twp.
David Evans to David Evans, 812 Gettysburg Road, $1
Mark Kurtz to Robert Odachowski, 93 West Summit Drive, $440,000
Vernon Sarro Family Trust to Heidi Appel, 4924 Baltimore St., $220,000
Omar Divleli to Sylvan Fisher, 147 Georgetown Road, $290,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Larry Wolf to Larry Wolf, 470 Tapeworm Lane, $1
Stephanie Carbaugh to Keith Carbaugh, 71 Staley Lane, $10
Latimore Twp.
Michael Crook to Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust, 307 Latimore Valley Road, $60,000
Derek Reed to Thomans Enterprises LLC, 299 Bonners Hill Road, $124,900
Bradley Shaw to Kimberly Shaw, 157 Lake Meade Drive, $1
Liberty Twp.
Thomas Keilholtz to Pamela Keilholtz, 35 Collie Trail, $1
Roy Crum Jr. to Dustin Crum, Orchard Road, $1
Roy Crum Jr. to Dustin Crum, Orchard Road, $1
David Glenn Jr. to David Glenn Jr., 144 Old Waynesboro Road, $1
Littlestown
Matthew King to Garrett Trout, 529 South Queen St., $220,000
McSherrystown
Dean Stockman Jr. to Dean Stockman Jr., 130 Pin Oak Place, $1
Menallen Twp.
Franchot Strickhouser decd extr to Patrick Grogan, 110 Pebble Lane, $160,000
Mount Joy Twp.
Rosemary Williams to Rosemary Williams, 10 Krug Road, $1
Mount Pleasant Twp.
Kenneth Deshong to Amanda Deshong, 792 Fleshman Mill Road, $1
Thomas Starner to Wenger Services LLC, 1255 White Hall Road, $70,000
New Oxford
William Coyle to Matthew Cellucci, 213 Lincoln Way West, Apt. A, $160,000
Oxford Twp.
Samuel Inkrote to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., 280 Drummer Road, $320,000
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to James Greenshields, 280 Drummer Road, $320,000
Justin Dull to Sarah Dull, 14 Trumpeter Way, $1
Nicholas Cross to Nicholas Cross, 363 Kohler Mill Road, $1
Reading Twp.
Lexington Land Developers Corporation Inc. to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, Heather Lane, $199,800
Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4, 1005 Lake Meade Road, $0
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4 to Cindy Reigart, 1005 Lake Meade Road, $133,000
Straban Twp.
Edward Deitsch to Edward Deitsch and Robin Deitsch Joint Revocable Living Trust, 146 Lively Stream Way, $1
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Diane Herman, 30 Highland View Lane, $642,157
Richard Moyer to Richard Moyer, 426 Heritage Drive, $0
Christopher Hinton to William Koenig, 2715 York Road, $820,000
Donald Fortnum dec extr to GAR SPAR LLC, 161 Gordon Ave., $226,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builders Amblebrook LLC, 294 Rustic Wood Drive, $91,965.47
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builders Amblebrook LLC, 87 Birdseye Lane, $91,965.47
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builders Amblebrook LLC, 83 Birdseye Lane, $91,965.47
William Cleveland decd extr to Isaac Winand, Sanders Road, $180,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Joseph Pyles III, 194 Rustic Wood, $560,156
