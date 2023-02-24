These property transfers were filed in Adams County Jan. 19-26.
Abbottstown
James Roden aka decd admin by sheriff to Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I, 56 Kinneman Road, $135,000
Shirley Sealover by sheriff to HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC, 5 Hughes Drive, $57,890
Bendersville
Ridge Rentals LLC to Ernesto Gonzalez, Apple Lane, $20,000
Berwick Twp.
Richard Trone aka decd extr to Troyal Lowe, Beaver Creek Road, $520,000
Kenneth Goins to Jordan Aungst, 22 Fawn Hill Road, $420,000
Biglerville
Patrick Miller to Francisco Diaz, 24 W. Hanover St., $190,000
Butler Twp.
Clyde Heller decd extrx to Jacob Shultz, 10 Beecherstown Road, $189,000
Maria Orozco to Daniel Spencer, 318 Rake Factory Road, $340,000
Conewago Twp.
Mildred Arentz decd extrcs to Gerald Heishman, 257 Johnathon Drive, $265,000
Michael Rotondo to Vincent Smith, 510 Blettner Ave., $215,000
Cumberland Twp.
Charles Thomas III to Gregory Himes, 33 Table Rock Road, $264,900
CM Metals Gettysburg Inc. to Adams County Industrial Development Authority, 2664 Emmitsburg Road, $10,000
Hamilton Twp.
Esther Swope to Chad Buohl, 280 Winding Lane, $265,000
Huntington Twp.
Richard Stover Jr. to John Fready, 7230 Old Harrisburg Road, $120,000
Latimore Twp.
Timothy Christophel to Dougherty Enterprises, 1009 Pondtown Road, $160,000
Liberty Twp.
Dennis Stofko to Barry Hubble, 28 Mile Trail, $17,000
McSherrystown
Daniel Gebhart to Eric Senkewic, 411 Turkey Road, $200,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Daniel Sanders, 913 Johnson Drive, $309,000
Bolatito Omotosho to William Coons, 83 Garrison Falls Drive, $560,000
New Oxford
Rebecca Petrosky to Noble Colt LLC, 400 Lincolnway West, $140,900
Reading Twp.
Michael Stewart to RTE Properties LLC, 400 Lake Meade Drive, $720,000
Straban Twp.
U.S. Home LLC to Adin Van-Deursen, 29 Rocky Green Lane, $392,690
U.S. Home LLC to Lynn Knapko, 41 Rocky Green Lane, $401,640
U.S. Home LLC to Douglas Nieves, 45 Rocky Green Lane, $411,115
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 361 Lively Stream Way, $94,433
Union Twp.
Roger Bushey to Craig Jung, 660 Mehring Road, $349,900
