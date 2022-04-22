Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.15/gallon (g) Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 18.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.18/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.77/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.22/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average for April 18 going back 10 years:
2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)
2019: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
2018: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)
2017: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
2016: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
2014: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
2012: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Harrisburg — $4.14/g, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.19/g.
Hagerstown — $3.87/g, up 22.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.64/g.
York — $4.11/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.19/g.
“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.
