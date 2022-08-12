Penn State Extension is offering Home Food Preservation: Water Bath Canning.
The classes will teach attendees the basics of water bath and atmospheric steam canning, according to an extension service release.
In recent years, there has been increasing interest in home food preservation. Canning is one method of food preservation that allows people to enjoy seasonal foods all year long.
The class will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
“While this method of home food preservation has existed for centuries, we have learned much about the science behind safe canning methods in recent years. We will provide research to dispel food preservation myths and unsafe practices and discuss practical tips to ensure a positive experience when water bath canning foods,” the release reads.
The class is designed for anyone interested in learning the basics of food preservation.
Topics covered include:
• The basics of water bath and atmospheric steam canning will be covered.
• Canning recommendations, based on the latest USDA guidelines, on acidifying tomatoes, use of salt and sugar
• Principles of water bath canning high-acid foods such as tomatoes, pickles, salsa, fruits, jams, and jellies
“The Home Food Preservation series will provide you with the scientific background, preparation tips, and safe processing methods to preserve food at home,” the release reads.
Register By Sept. 14, at https://extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-water-bath-canning or call 877-345-0691.
