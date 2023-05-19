We all know trends come and go. Some good, some not so good. The late 80’s fashion with neon colors and big hair is something I was hoping to never see again, but stores are showing up with those neon colors again, hopefully the big hair isn’t revisited.

Gardening is no different. When following gardening trends, we see types of flowers and plants coming and going. Design styles, such as focal points, geometric shapes, informal, and random plantings are all different styles that come and go into and out of fashion.

Submitted by Mary Ann Ryan, consumer horticulture program coordinator.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.