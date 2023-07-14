These property transfers were filed in Adams County June 15-21.
Biglerville
Viola Griffie to Thomas Griffie, 329 E. York St., $130,000
Charles W. Smith Irrevocable Trust to Brendan Shannon, 45 Diane Lane, $292,000
Carroll Valley
Fahim Panjshiri to Tim Smith, 69 High Trail, $350,000
Paul Kellet to Mark Haines, 37 Fruitwood Trail, $12,500
Conewago Twp.
Glenn Snyder aka decd admr to Shawn Noel, 1416 Carlisle Pike, $50,000
Raymond Aschenbach to Evelyn Hess, 902 Poplar St., $410,000
Cumberland Twp.
James Levan to Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC, 103 Hills Drive, $135,000
Kathleen Flanagan to Eleanor Rice, 40 Ridgewood Way, $277,800
Joseph Myers to Amy Ratcliffe, 18 Egret Court, $391,310
Alexander Riley decd extr to James McCracken, 190 Ridge Road, $65,000
Franklin Twp.
Mark Flickinger to Elizabeth Decampli, 40 Old Route 30, $680,000
Adams County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Diana Woodward, 40 Orrtanna Road, $265,500
Hamiltonban Twp.
Kathleen Lane decd extrx to Mark Milson, 32 Beechwood Drive, $300,000
Latimore Twp.
Larry Dentler to Mark Bowyer, 249 Lake Meade Drive, $250,000
Richard Shadick to Raymond Zee, 142 Lake Meade Drive, $777,500
Littlestown
Andrew Linder to Joel Woo, 215 N. Queen St., $225,000
Robert Klunk decd co extrs to A&E Rental Properties LLC, 370 E. King St., $220,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Sheldon Smith to Stefan Czapla, 1032 Johnson Drive, $441,400
Doin LLC to Gene Tucker, 964 Johnson Drive, $310,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Brian Phillips decd extrx to April Killian, 1160 Honda Road, $438,000
Oxford Twp.
Gregory Heare to Eric Utz, 134 Rose Lane, $225,000
Aaron Miller to Aaron Weller, 315 Oxford Road, $219,900
Reading Twp.
Charles Staines Sr. to Charles Staines Jr., 59 Lake Meade Drive, $50,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Steven Spoonire, 18 Chesterfield Road, $345,140
Straban Twp.
CCD Rock Creek LLC to U.S. Home LLC, Boneset Drive, $338,000
Maryanna Martin decd co extrs to Michael Cutler, 380 Montclair Road, $222,500
Leon Smith decd extr to Virginia Stultz, 18 Bee Jay Lane, $250,000
