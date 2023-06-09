Interested in learning more about gardening and sharing that knowledge with others? If so, the Master Gardener program may be just what you are looking for. Luckily, it’s time for another Master Gardener training season to beginning this coming September.

The Master Gardener program began in Adams County in 1990 with two Master Gardeners in the program. It is now 80 volunteers strong. As Penn State Master Gardeners, volunteers commit their time and knowledge to assist Penn State Extension in educating individuals as well as groups about proper horticultural practices and environmental stewardship. They are trained in horticulture by Penn State Extension educators and other Master Gardeners from across the area.

Mary Ann Ryan is the consumer horticulture educator for Penn State Extension in Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

