Interested in learning more about gardening and sharing that knowledge with others? If so, the Master Gardener program may be just what you are looking for. Luckily, it’s time for another Master Gardener training season to beginning this coming September.
The Master Gardener program began in Adams County in 1990 with two Master Gardeners in the program. It is now 80 volunteers strong. As Penn State Master Gardeners, volunteers commit their time and knowledge to assist Penn State Extension in educating individuals as well as groups about proper horticultural practices and environmental stewardship. They are trained in horticulture by Penn State Extension educators and other Master Gardeners from across the area.
To become a Penn State Master Gardener, one must complete about six months of coursework that covers information on botany, plant propagation, insects and diseases, plant identification, diagnostics, native plants, herbaceous plants and much more. Upon completion of this course, the Master Gardener trainees each must dedicate 50 hours of volunteer time to the Master Gardener program throughout the following year. There is a fee of $200 for the training to cover costs of manuals, handouts and supplies and instructors.
Some of the programs and projects our Master Gardeners are involved in include planning and teaching workshops and seminars. An example of such an event is the upcoming Home Gardening Essentials, which happens on June 17. To register, go to https://extension.psu.edu/home-gardening-essentials-ecological-landscaping. Other planned events include Floral Design Classes, the first of the series on July 17; Buzz, Blooms and Beyond, a free open house event on Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wellness in the Garden, a program focusing on our well-being through the garden on Saturday, Sept. 9; The Vegetable Patch, which happens in April; and the Landscape Design class, a winter program.
The Demonstration Gardens and Native Plant Garden are open to the public at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This year, Master Gardeners focused on three main topics: tea and herb plants; gardening for children; and pollinators. When visiting the gardens, you just may see some plants that are new to you that have benefits for both insects and humans.
Master Gardeners use the Demonstration Gardens and the Native Plant Garden as tools to teach the residents of our county and surrounding areas about horticulture, gardening, environmental gardening strategies, pollinators, and plant selection.
Our Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions at 717-334-6271 from April through the end of September. They are also available year-round through email. Other opportunities include speaking opportunities to local community groups and writing garden related articles for local and state publications.
The Community Learning Garden, also located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road is an opportunity for community members to do a bit of vegetable gardening that they otherwise may not be doing and learning a bit as they go. Each gardener has a 20-by-20-foot garden to grow their choice of produce.
As a Master Gardener, you might be seen at the farmers’ market answering gardening questions or introducing kids to bees and butterflies. Master Gardeners also can be seen out and about teaching kids about gardening at local camps and 4-H clubs as well as in schools. In addition, the Master Gardeners plan a day camp in June for local youth that focuses on gardening and agriculture.
These activities are just a snapshot of the opportunities Master Gardeners have to share their gardening knowledge and improve their local environment. If you love to learn and love to share your knowledge, this program is a good fit for you.
There is great pride and community service involved becoming a Master Gardener. The training program will begin Wednesday, Sept. 27, and run through March 13, 2024, at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. These classes will take place Wednesday evenings 6-8:30 p.m. and a few Saturday mornings, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
If you are interested in becoming a Penn State Master Gardener, or just interested in learning more about the class schedule and training topics, please e-mail Mary Ann Ryan at mar35@psu.edu for an application, or call Penn State Extension, Adams County at 717-334-6271. The application and additional information will be sent to you. After we receive your completed application, an interview will be scheduled during the summer, prior to the first class.
Visit us on Facebook and Instagram at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monthly Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Visit the Demonstration Gardens and Native Plant Gardens at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. You will find information about tea gardens, children’s gardens, cutting gardens, pollinator gardens, as well as many native plants.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners will take samples on Mondays and Fridays. Send an email, with pictures if possible, to adamsmg@psu.edu with gardening questions or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Mary Ann Ryan is the consumer horticulture educator for Penn State Extension in Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.
