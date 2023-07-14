Interested in starting a farm, diversifying an existing farm or beginning an agritourism business? To help participants explore new business and production practices, Penn State Extension will hold the “Starting and Improving Farms Conference” Sept. 19-20 at Toftrees Golf Resort, 1 Country Club Lane, State College, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences release.

This event is designed for anyone who is considering starting a farm, those who began farming within the past five years, existing farms considering diversification, team members on existing farms, women farmers, providers who support farmers, and producers focused on agritourism, livestock or horticulture.

