Interested in starting a farm, diversifying an existing farm or beginning an agritourism business? To help participants explore new business and production practices, Penn State Extension will hold the “Starting and Improving Farms Conference” Sept. 19-20 at Toftrees Golf Resort, 1 Country Club Lane, State College, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences release.
This event is designed for anyone who is considering starting a farm, those who began farming within the past five years, existing farms considering diversification, team members on existing farms, women farmers, providers who support farmers, and producers focused on agritourism, livestock or horticulture.
The two-day conference is aimed at helping attendees build and expand networks and identify new ideas and opportunities. Organizers emphasized the significance of a robust business network for essential support, solutions to challenges and beneficial opportunities. The conference will include presentations, tours, exhibits, workshops and networking opportunities with like-minded professionals.
On the first day, attendees will connect with new and existing farmers as they tour small regional farms. Attendees also will visit Penn State research facilities to network with researchers who can address their farming questions. In the evening, participants will hear about the challenges and successes one young couple experienced as they started a new operation a few years ago.
Day two will address business best practices for startups and expansion. Attendees can choose from among various production workshops that address the needs of their farming operation. These sessions will allow attendees to participate in industry-specific discussions with farmers and extension personnel.
The conference will include:
— Business and production techniques from farmers, researchers, extension educators and extension associates.
— Insights on how existing farmers started their businesses and the hurdles they overcame.
— Opportunities for networking with peers, lenders and educators willing to assist with start-up or diversification plans.
— Various breakout sessions on a wide range of topics to allow participants to tailor their learning experience to address specific farming goals.
Participants can register through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10. The $50 registration fee covers tour transportation, continental breakfast on day two, lunch on both days and attendance at the conference banquet.
