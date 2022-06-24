These property transfers took place in Adams County June 2-8.

Abbottstown

Randy Wagner to Jasmine Salazar, 23 Abbotts Court, $244,000

Arendtsville

Nikki Meek to Marya Djalal, 70 Gettysburg St., $124,000

Biglerville

Jane Taylor decd extrs to Ryan Taylor, Penn Street, $20,000

Carroll Valley

Helen Fitzgerald decd extr to Douglas Short, 23 Raven Trail, $22,000

Conewago Twp.

James Fike to Judy Christmann, 172 St. Michaels Way, $345,000

Meghan Lawrence to Daniel O’Brien, 233 Friendly Drive, $425,000

Michael Ciccone to Robert Kelley, 106 Comanche Trail, $290,000

Timothy Redding to Philip Neiderer, 101 Panther Drive, $305,000

Devin Miele to Jacob Sager, 90 Conewago Drive, $165,000

Cumberland Twp.

Corrissa Ellis aka to Kyle Monahan, 16 Laura Lane, $415,000

Donald Ennis to Samuel Mershon, 5 Winding Drive, $339,900

Joseph Feaga decd co extrs to John Benden, 80 Lancelot Court, $328,000

Nina Katsafanas to Stephen Pannier, 71 Hunters Trail, $249,000

Joseph Amato Jr. to Trae Buckwalter, 325 Knight Road, $435,000

Franklin Twp.

John Barnes decd extrx to Bruners 5 LLC, 315 High St., $228,000

Sandy Hawkins to John Ferree, 10650 Golf Course Road, $24,000

Adam Pirdy to Rebecca Dileo, 215 Old Route 30, $279,000

Gettysburg

Paul Moschette decd extrx to Restored Investments LLC, 201 S. Washington St., $240,000

Cesar Leal to Elizabeth Weller, 125 E. Broadway, $427,000

Stella Mullican aka to Roxanne Whitaker, 501 York St., $175,000

Swift Dickison to Daniel Matthews, 119 W. Middle St., $272,000

Roy Fauth to Monica Tarantino, 43 E. Lincoln Ave., $345,000

Hamilton Twp.

Damon Yarnell to Thomas Wilkins Jr., Boy Scout Road, $172,650

Hamiltonban Twp.

Allen Beckett to William Christopher, Mount Hope Road, $190,000

Huntington Twp.

Larry Kline to Andrew Bowling, 99 Peach Glen-Idaville Road, $170,000

Tanner Lowery to Jessica Rice, 9135 Carlisle Pike, $260,000

Jackson Investment Properties LLC to Heartland Investment Properties LLC, 6684 Old Harrisburg Road, $255,000

Liberty Twp.

Douglas Tomko to John Wantz, 5 Yellowbird Trail, $1,000

Littlestown

Wayne Redding to Luke Redding, 50 Maple Ave., $235,000

Jeanne Dillon to Mildred Gifford, 17 Crescent Lane, $183,000

McSherrystown

Jeffrey Erb to Stephen Bisset, 156 N. Second St., $176,000

Menallen Twp.

Noble Colt LLC to James Lowery Jr., 19 E. Imperial Drive, $300,000

Mt. Pleasant Twp.

Mildred Gifford to Wyatt Ignaszewski, 4406 York Road, $209,000

New Oxford

Madidka Enterprises LLC to Trone Family Trust, Lawrence Place, $3,700,000

D.E.B. Properties LLC to Conewago Valley School District, 112 N. Berlin Ave., $134,900

Reading Twp.

Taasha Guillemette to James Murtaugh, 472 Lake Meade Drive, $875,000

Good Hope Ventures AC LP to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, Natures Way Circle, $220,000

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Martha Hernandez, 5324 Carlisle Pike, $75,000

Straban Twp.

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Peter Marks, 203 Rustic Wood Drive, $783,392

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Michael Cox, 221 Rustic Wood Drive, $639,164

Donald Bair to Gregory Mummert, 40 Woodside Road, $160,000

Christopher Barlett to Joshua Woodstock, 230 Ewell Ave., $310,020

Tyrone Twp.

Robert Staub to Sue Head, 406 Company Farm Road, $32,500

Union Twp.

David Henrie to Joseph Lewis, 1094 Fox Run Terrace, $500,000

Robert Morelan to John Hollenbaugh, 745 Parkway Drive, $410,000

Von Mosser to Steven Kraus, 40 Juniper Drive, $355,000

51212 Littlestown Hickory Trust to Joseph Nelson, 18 Hickory Lane, $400,000

