mg

Begonia rex is a favorite of the American Begonia Society. (Photo Courtesy Carolyn Black)

Among the various types of begonias, rex begonia (Begonia rex) is one of the most beautiful and dramatic plants. The American Begonia Society calls Begonia rex “the showboat of the begonia world.” Rex begonias offer many different hybrids and an exquisite variety of variegated leaves with streaks, spirals, and veins in striking colors of pink, purple, green, burgundy, or silver. The leaf sizes vary and can grow up to nine inches long and five inches wide, while the mounding habit of the plants generally reaches 12 to 18 inches tall and wide. The flowers of the rex begonia are delicate and insignificant compared to the superb foliage.

My love of rex begonias began this summer when I purchased one from a local garden center that was displayed as a specialty annual. I read the tag (very important) and it indicated the plant should be placed in partial shade. I planted the rex begonia in a container and positioned it in a mostly shaded area. It was quite content as it thrived in its new environment. I watered the begonia when the soil was dry to the touch and supplemented with a liquid fertilizer around every three to four weeks.

Carolyn Black is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.