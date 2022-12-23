Among the various types of begonias, rex begonia (Begonia rex) is one of the most beautiful and dramatic plants. The American Begonia Society calls Begonia rex “the showboat of the begonia world.” Rex begonias offer many different hybrids and an exquisite variety of variegated leaves with streaks, spirals, and veins in striking colors of pink, purple, green, burgundy, or silver. The leaf sizes vary and can grow up to nine inches long and five inches wide, while the mounding habit of the plants generally reaches 12 to 18 inches tall and wide. The flowers of the rex begonia are delicate and insignificant compared to the superb foliage.
My love of rex begonias began this summer when I purchased one from a local garden center that was displayed as a specialty annual. I read the tag (very important) and it indicated the plant should be placed in partial shade. I planted the rex begonia in a container and positioned it in a mostly shaded area. It was quite content as it thrived in its new environment. I watered the begonia when the soil was dry to the touch and supplemented with a liquid fertilizer around every three to four weeks.
Prior to the first frost, I decided that I could not part with this beautiful specimen and prepared to find its new location in my home. It had begun to outgrow its container, so the first step was to transplant it into a larger container. To my surprise, the begonia had a terrific root system and naturally began to divide in my hand. I examined the roots, and I was able to carefully divide it into four plants.
I used a porous potting mix and placed the plants in their new containers with adequate drainage holes to ensure good water circulation indoors. Regular watering is vital when caring for a rex begonia. However, be careful not to overwater it. Before watering, allow the soil surface to become dry to the touch. Be careful not to fully dry out the soil because this can be fatal to the plant.
Rex begonias are relatively easy houseplants to care for and happy in many conditions, but it will let you know if it does not like its light, water, and soil conditions. Wilting leaves can be due to the soil being too dry or too wet, the soil not draining enough, or the plants need more light (but not intense light.)
This plant likes to be provided with bright, indirect sun and kept away from direct sunlight. Rotate the plant frequently to expose it to equal light from all sides to display its best leaf color. A water-soluble fertilizer is recommended every two weeks for peak performance. The ideal daytime temperatures are 70 degrees and nighttime temperatures around 60 degrees.
Mealybugs can be an issue, but they can be prevented by keeping the plant well-trimmed and removing any dead leaves from the surface of the potting mix. Mealy bugs can be removed with cotton swabs soaked in alcohol. Powdery mildew, which is fuzzy white patches on the leaves, can be a problem with begonias.
Botrytis fungal disease can also be a nuisance. This is exhibited as large, irregularly outlined brown spots on the leaves. An insecticidal soap can assist with alleviating powdery mildew and botrytis fungal disease. Removal of dead leaves promptly and providing good air circulation are good preventative measures.
Rex begonias can be toxic to cats and dogs if ingested. The best practice is to always keep houseplants out of reach of small children and pets.
Because it is a relatively short houseplant, rex begonia is perfect for desks and tabletops where its colorful, variegated foliage makes it a perfect contrast against other houseplants.
Whether you are looking for an exquisite houseplant or outdoor beauty for your patio garden, you can’t go wrong with rex begonia.
Monday Videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Garden Hotline: Master Gardeners are answering gardening questions on Wednesdays throughout the fall and winter. If you have a question or need some gardening advice, contact a Master Gardener by emailing adamsmg@psu.edu. Include photos when possible.
Carolyn Black is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
