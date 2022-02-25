The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Abbottstown

Din Lar Whitney Limited Partnership to Charles Turner III, 60 Town Circle, $164,900

Bendersville

Lorraine Barbour decd co extrs to Allen Dryzal, 136 Park St., $215,000

Berwick Twp.

Residence at the Bridges LLC to Core Centrex LLC, 155 Kinneman Road, $310,000

Ricky Herman to Paul Landis, Carlisle Pike, $27,000

Bonneauville

Legacy Investment Group LLC to Jacob Dove, 5 White Birch Drive, $262,000

Carroll Valley

James Poulson to Gretchen Shearer, 14 Snow Bird Trail, $305,000

Bernie Dufrene to Jeff Barber, 7 Sidetrack Trail, $6,600

Bernie Dufrene to Hannah Estates LLC, 68 Ranch Trail, $2,005

Andrew Aldrich to Erik Rowland, 1 Robin Trail, $335,000

Cumberland Twp.

Cumberland Twp. to County of Adams County, 1380 Chambersburg Road, $1

Joseph Myers to Glenn Reid, 186 Fairplay Road, $106,625

Abell Inc. to Bon Ton Builders Inc., Table Rock Road, $55,000

Fairfield

Robin Brown to Susan Cordell, 39 Water St., $50,000

Franklin Twp.

Jeffery Smith decd extrx to Paul Boronow, 140 Robbins Lane, $300,000

Angel McLaughlin to Ricky Deardorff, 825 Orrtanna Road, $225,000

William Pyron to Nicholas Zepp, 120 Bridgeport Road, $472,500

William Zell to Lamar Wadel, 3202 Old Route 30, $60,000

Gloria Gardner decd by sheriff to Truist, 4515 Chambersburg Road, $51,742

Gettysburg

Harold Mowery III to Cynthia Salisbury, 67 W. Lincoln Ave., $182,500

SIC Property LLC to Orion Pro Friend ML LLC, 445 Steinwehr Ave., $10

Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Jacques Bergier, 25 Barlow St., $142,500

John Spicer to Sandry Rome, 524 York St., $83,000

Jean Odom to Gwendolyn Bigham, 318 Barlow St., $210,000

Charles Emmons to Peter Griffioen, 126 E. Middle St., $320,000

Daniel Saint Armand to Benjamin Hamm, 534 W. Middle St., $175,000

Highland Twp.

William Baldwin to Michael Keefer, Seven Stars Road, $25,000

Huntington Twp.

Sarah Linch to Steven Linch, 1140 East Berlin Road, $1

Ryan Daniels to Judith Hamovitz, 7 Idaville York Springs Road, $130,000

Reinecker Farms L P, Richard Stover Jr., 7230 Old Harrisburg Road, $55,000

Latimore Twp.

Burton Hollingshead Jr. to Margaret Hollingshead, 20 Fisher Drive, $1

Liberty Twp.

Mark Brown to Joseph Topper, 740 M Harbaugh Valley Road, $160,000

Steven Baker to Garrett Baker, 8014 Friends Creek Road, $340,000

Littlestown

Jordan Soliday to DW Management LLC, 409 E. King St., $197,500

Alice Stauffer to Greg Emlet Jr., 417 S. Queen St., $90,000

McSherrystown

Frances Noel to Price Property Management LLC, 344-½ North St., $216,000

Menallen Twp.

Applewood Group LLC to Juan Jose Suarez Moya, 153 McIntosh Lane, $384,093

Jason Seville to Tyrel Taughinbaugh, 245 Opossum Hill Road, $410,000

Marilyn Garis to Mary Jo Frey, 42 Boyds Hollow Road, $1

John Vaughn to John Vaughn II, 1639 Coon Road, $1

Mount Joy Twp.

Shawn Light to Terri Beard, 110 Study Road, $405,000

Simon Abraham Boddery Jr. to Sherry Aglietti, 253 Thomas Drive, $1

Mount Pleasant Twp.

4110 York Road LLC to Brett Pohlman, Hill Road, $259,900

New Oxford

Brian Glass to Bon Ton Builders Inc., 36 Bud Ave., $42,000

Oxford Twp.

Carl R Bruno and Elvira M Bruno Revocable Living Trust to Brent Mobley, 291 Matthew Drive, $334,900

Reading Twp.

Michael Wright to JB Buy Rite LLC, 1450 S. Browns Dam Drive, $135,000

Lexington Land Developers Corp Inc. to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, 53 Heather Lane, $99,900

Janae Hull to Firestone Properties LLC, 1265 Green Ridge Road, $150,000

Straban Twp.

Terry Thomas to CCD Rock Creek LLC, Sanders Road, $8,000

Justin Helsley to Jason Grim, 15 Sharrer Mill Road, $196,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Thomas Waters II, 185 Rustic Wood Drive, $720,613

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Russell Hudson, 124 New Vista Way, $533,795

Tyrone Twp.

Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. to Randall Slaybaugh, 220 Upper Bermudian Road, $60,000

Union Twp.

David Danner to Benjamin Eby, 430 Old Westminster Road, $665,000

Arlene Miller decd extrx to Chase Fazenbaker, 9 Pine Grove Road, $164,000

