The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.
Abbottstown
Din Lar Whitney Limited Partnership to Charles Turner III, 60 Town Circle, $164,900
Bendersville
Lorraine Barbour decd co extrs to Allen Dryzal, 136 Park St., $215,000
Berwick Twp.
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Core Centrex LLC, 155 Kinneman Road, $310,000
Ricky Herman to Paul Landis, Carlisle Pike, $27,000
Bonneauville
Legacy Investment Group LLC to Jacob Dove, 5 White Birch Drive, $262,000
Carroll Valley
James Poulson to Gretchen Shearer, 14 Snow Bird Trail, $305,000
Bernie Dufrene to Jeff Barber, 7 Sidetrack Trail, $6,600
Bernie Dufrene to Hannah Estates LLC, 68 Ranch Trail, $2,005
Andrew Aldrich to Erik Rowland, 1 Robin Trail, $335,000
Cumberland Twp.
Cumberland Twp. to County of Adams County, 1380 Chambersburg Road, $1
Joseph Myers to Glenn Reid, 186 Fairplay Road, $106,625
Abell Inc. to Bon Ton Builders Inc., Table Rock Road, $55,000
Fairfield
Robin Brown to Susan Cordell, 39 Water St., $50,000
Franklin Twp.
Jeffery Smith decd extrx to Paul Boronow, 140 Robbins Lane, $300,000
Angel McLaughlin to Ricky Deardorff, 825 Orrtanna Road, $225,000
William Pyron to Nicholas Zepp, 120 Bridgeport Road, $472,500
William Zell to Lamar Wadel, 3202 Old Route 30, $60,000
Gloria Gardner decd by sheriff to Truist, 4515 Chambersburg Road, $51,742
Gettysburg
Harold Mowery III to Cynthia Salisbury, 67 W. Lincoln Ave., $182,500
SIC Property LLC to Orion Pro Friend ML LLC, 445 Steinwehr Ave., $10
Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Jacques Bergier, 25 Barlow St., $142,500
John Spicer to Sandry Rome, 524 York St., $83,000
Jean Odom to Gwendolyn Bigham, 318 Barlow St., $210,000
Charles Emmons to Peter Griffioen, 126 E. Middle St., $320,000
Daniel Saint Armand to Benjamin Hamm, 534 W. Middle St., $175,000
Highland Twp.
William Baldwin to Michael Keefer, Seven Stars Road, $25,000
Huntington Twp.
Sarah Linch to Steven Linch, 1140 East Berlin Road, $1
Ryan Daniels to Judith Hamovitz, 7 Idaville York Springs Road, $130,000
Reinecker Farms L P, Richard Stover Jr., 7230 Old Harrisburg Road, $55,000
Latimore Twp.
Burton Hollingshead Jr. to Margaret Hollingshead, 20 Fisher Drive, $1
Liberty Twp.
Mark Brown to Joseph Topper, 740 M Harbaugh Valley Road, $160,000
Steven Baker to Garrett Baker, 8014 Friends Creek Road, $340,000
Littlestown
Jordan Soliday to DW Management LLC, 409 E. King St., $197,500
Alice Stauffer to Greg Emlet Jr., 417 S. Queen St., $90,000
McSherrystown
Frances Noel to Price Property Management LLC, 344-½ North St., $216,000
Menallen Twp.
Applewood Group LLC to Juan Jose Suarez Moya, 153 McIntosh Lane, $384,093
Jason Seville to Tyrel Taughinbaugh, 245 Opossum Hill Road, $410,000
Marilyn Garis to Mary Jo Frey, 42 Boyds Hollow Road, $1
John Vaughn to John Vaughn II, 1639 Coon Road, $1
Mount Joy Twp.
Shawn Light to Terri Beard, 110 Study Road, $405,000
Simon Abraham Boddery Jr. to Sherry Aglietti, 253 Thomas Drive, $1
Mount Pleasant Twp.
4110 York Road LLC to Brett Pohlman, Hill Road, $259,900
New Oxford
Brian Glass to Bon Ton Builders Inc., 36 Bud Ave., $42,000
Oxford Twp.
Carl R Bruno and Elvira M Bruno Revocable Living Trust to Brent Mobley, 291 Matthew Drive, $334,900
Reading Twp.
Michael Wright to JB Buy Rite LLC, 1450 S. Browns Dam Drive, $135,000
Lexington Land Developers Corp Inc. to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, 53 Heather Lane, $99,900
Janae Hull to Firestone Properties LLC, 1265 Green Ridge Road, $150,000
Straban Twp.
Terry Thomas to CCD Rock Creek LLC, Sanders Road, $8,000
Justin Helsley to Jason Grim, 15 Sharrer Mill Road, $196,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Thomas Waters II, 185 Rustic Wood Drive, $720,613
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Russell Hudson, 124 New Vista Way, $533,795
Tyrone Twp.
Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. to Randall Slaybaugh, 220 Upper Bermudian Road, $60,000
Union Twp.
David Danner to Benjamin Eby, 430 Old Westminster Road, $665,000
Arlene Miller decd extrx to Chase Fazenbaker, 9 Pine Grove Road, $164,000
